NukuDo Announces Strategic Partnership with Tri-Starr Talent to Strengthen Cybersecurity Workforce Development in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NukuDo, a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tri-Starr Talent, a prominent recruiting and staffing agency based in San Antonio. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing the critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals by streamlining workforce development efforts and enhancing employment opportunities in the region.

As a result of this collaboration, candidates participating in NukuDo’s six-month paid training program will benefit from Tri-Starr Talent’s recruitment and placement resources, further ensuring a seamless transition into long-term cybersecurity careers. This initiative will bolster local workforce development and create immediate opportunities for professionals ready to safeguard digital infrastructures.

By combining NukuDo’s proven model of immersive cybersecurity training and employment with Tri-Starr Talent’s extensive expertise in workforce solutions and talent development this partnership will create more direct pathways for individuals seeking careers in cybersecurity. Together, NukuDo and Tri-Starr Talent aim to bridge the talent gap by identifying and equipping candidates with the necessary skills, certifications, and real-world experience to meet the growing cybersecurity demands of businesses across the country.

“This partnership with Tri-Starr Talent aligns perfectly with our mission to develop highly skilled cybersecurity professionals and place them in meaningful roles,” said Dean Gefen, CEO of NukuDo. “With Tri-Starr’s staffing expertise and NukuDo’s rigorous training and employment model, we are poised to make a real impact in strengthening the cybersecurity workforce in San Antonio, Texas and beyond.”

Brian Bohlke, Senior Vice President of Operations at Tri-Starr Talent, added, “At Tri-Starr Talent, we are committed to empowering individuals with career opportunities that align with the needs of today’s industries. Cybersecurity is a rapidly expanding field, and through our partnership with NukuDo, we can provide a structured pathway for aspiring professionals to gain the necessary skills and secure high-quality employment in this critical sector.”

This announcement reinforces NukuDo’s ongoing commitment to addressing the national cybersecurity workforce shortage while driving economic growth in San Antonio. By working alongside Tri-Starr Talent, NukuDo is ensuring that the city remains at the forefront of cybersecurity training and employment, creating a robust talent pipeline that benefits businesses and individuals alike.

To learn more about NukuDo, please visit www.nukudo.com.

To learn more about Tri-Starr Talent, please visit www.tristarrtalent.com.

About NukuDo

NukuDo is a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing, addressing the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals from its base in San Antonio, Texas. Its innovative recruitment and paid training methodologies integrate employment from day one, focusing on immersive real-world applications. By employing candidates throughout their training and for three years post-training, NukuDo ensures that financial barriers do not hinder the pursuit of advanced cybersecurity education. Its associates not only gain theoretical knowledge but also hold industry-recognized certifications, proving their expertise and readiness for the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.

About Tri-Starr

Tri-Starr Talent is a full-service staffing and recruiting firm based in San Antonio, TX, with over 30 years of experience in connecting businesses with top talent. Tri-Starr specializes in Technology & Engineering, General & Administration, Manufacturing, Accounting, Executive Search, and HR Services. With a proven recruitment process built for speed and scalability, they offer Contract, Contract-to-Hire, and Permanent Placement solutions to connect top talent with the right opportunities. Tri-Starr leverages cutting-edge recruitment technology and decades of industry intelligence to source, engage, and place top talent faster than traditional job boards or databases. Their extensive network ensures access to exclusive, hard-to-find talent, helping businesses stay competitive in today’s fast-moving job market.