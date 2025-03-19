Vitacost Named the Official Online Health Retailer for Major League Rugby

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitacost, a leading online retailer of vitamins, supplements and wellness essentials, is proud to announce its appointment as Major League Rugby’s (MLR) Official Online Health Retailer. Through this collaboration, Vitacost will support MLR’s commitment to physical, mental and nutritional wellness as part of its MLR Wellness program.

This new collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared dedication to clean sports and holistic wellness. As part of the agreement, Vitacost will provide MLR teams with convenient access to NSF Certified for Sport® and Informed Sport® supplements through its Sport Certified online experience. This first-of-its-kind marketplace is designed to help athletes and active individuals confidently fuel their performance with rigorously tested, banned-substance-free products.

“Our mission at Vitacost has always been to make top-tier, trusted nutrition accessible to everyone – from elite athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts,” said Guy Burgstahler, President of Vitacost. “By joining forces with Major League Rugby, we’re not only reinforcing our commitment to clean supplementation but also empowering players and fans to prioritize their well-being.”

MLR Wellness serves as the league’s initiative to promote holistic wellness within the rugby community. By aligning with Vitacost, MLR strengthens its dedication to providing athletes with the resources they need to perform at their best while upholding the highest standards of sports nutrition.

“At MLR, we are striving to promote a holistic approach to health that encompasses physical, mental and nutritional wellness, which is why we're excited to welcome Vitacost as a premier sponsor for the league,” said Lucas Reid, Chief Revenue Officer of MLR. “Vitacost advances our mission to outfit individuals across the country with accessible options for natural, organic and eco-friendly products, and we are thrilled to extend those offerings, such as their Sport Certified marketplace, to our players, ensuring they have access to the most trusted supplements available.”

Vitacost’s Sport Certified experience offers an extensive selection of third-party tested supplements, ensuring that every product meets rigorous standards for safety, quality and compliance. By teaming up with MLR, Vitacost continues to champion clean sports and support the growing demand for transparent, high-performance nutrition solutions.

For more information on Vitacost’s Sport Certified marketplace, visit https://www.vitacost.com/sport-certified.

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.