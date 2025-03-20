Dream Impact Trust Provides Financing Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) ("Dream Impact", "we", "our" or the "Trust") today provides an update on certain financing activities.

We are pleased to announce the Trust has secured financing for the redevelopment of 49 Ontario St. The redevelopment site is located in downtown Toronto in close proximity to a future Ontario Line transit stop and will deliver over 1,200 much needed rental units upon completion. With the City of Toronto’s waiver of development charges for 49 Ontario St. announced in December 2024, and securing the construction loan, we are another step further to starting this important project for the Trust.

In addition to 49 Ontario St., the Trust continues to make steady progress on the pre-development of initial blocks at Quayside and has obtained a conditional approval for financing for approximately 1,200 rental units (at 100% project level). Both 49 Ontario St. and Quayside are projects named as part of a broader partnership between the City of Toronto and the federal government to deliver affordable and purpose-built rental housing in Toronto.

Further project updates will be provided as part of the Trust’s quarterly results expected to be released on May 5, 2025.

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities, while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

