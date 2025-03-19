Centific and mimik Partner to Revolutionize AI-powered Smart Spaces With Edge Intelligence

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centific, a Frontier AI data foundry platform company accelerating businesses' AI, and mimik, a leader in device-first continuum AI (DFC-AI), today announced a strategic partnership to introduce a groundbreaking AI-powered smart space solution. By integrating mimik’s edge-native agentic runtime with Centific’s AI Frontier AI data foundry platform, the collaboration brings an unprecedented level of real-time video intelligence, cost efficiency, and data privacy. This new paradigm unlocks proactive threat detection, behavioral insights, and scalable multi-camera AI processing without the traditional reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure.

This partnership sets a new standard for edge-enabled AI in smart spaces.

The Centific-mimik solution pioneers an adaptive compute continuum, dynamically distributing AI workloads across edge devices, servers, and private cloud environments based on operational needs. This edge-first strategy eliminates cloud latency, reduces bandwidth overhead, and helps ensure AI-driven insights are context-aware, responsive, and secure within an organization's operational framework.

By leveraging mimik’s scalable Open Edge (OE) platform alongside Centific’s Frontier AI data foundry platform, the solution enables:

1. Federated AI processing across thousands of cameras with minimized data movement, optimizing edge execution.

2. Hybrid cloud integration to balance real-time decision-making at the edge with deeper analytics in secure cloud environments.

3. Autonomous AI agents leveraging multimodal video-linguistic AI models to provide proactive situational awareness.

4. Event-driven intelligence that enhances security and operational efficiency without dependency on constant connectivity.

Centific’s Frontier AI data foundry platform elevates edge AI capabilities

Centific’s Frontier AI data foundry platform plays a critical role in optimizing AI-driven video intelligence by:

Supporting 100s of use cases across industries with adaptable AI workflows and multi-model processing.

Leveraging 100+ pre-configured templates for rapid and efficient data extraction, localization, and contextualization.

Addressing data scarcity and privacy concerns by generating realistic synthetic datasets.

Helping to ensure data integrity with AI-driven validation and human-in-the- loop (HITL) oversight in quality assurance processes.

Enforcing safe AI practices with data privacy and compliance mechanisms on a global scale.

Providing enterprise-ready AI models that maximize performance and minimize costs through advancements in LLM fine-tuning and model optimization.

Centific’s Frontier AI data foundry platform integrates seamlessly with mimik’s edge intelligence platform, helping to ensure that AI models remain contextually adaptive, continuously refined, and efficiently deployed across diverse environments.

“At Centific,” said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific, "we are committed to harnessing AI to create safer communities by making AI-driven solutions more accessible and affordable across all devices. Our collaboration with mimik reinforces this vision, bringing edge intelligence and real-time AI analytics to the forefront of public safety. By leveraging our Frontier AI data foundry platform-driven approach, we can help ensure that AI is not only scalable and cost-effective but also privacy-conscious and contextually adaptive. This marks a new era where organizations can deploy intelligent security solutions with heightened situational awareness while reducing infrastructure costs. Together, we are making AI work for everyone, everywhere.”

"mimik’s DFC-AI is transforming enterprise AI deployments," added Fay Arjomandi, Founder & CEO of mimik. "By harnessing the power of edge intelligence and federated AI, we enable organizations to execute agentic AI workloads efficiently, even in connectivity-limited environments."

This partnership is the future of AI-powered smart spaces

This partnership marks a pivotal shift in AI-driven security and public safety. By reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure and leveraging intelligent edge computing, organizations can now deploy scalable, privacy-conscious AI systems that operate with heightened situational awareness and reduced operational costs.

To see the demo at NVIDIA GTC 2025, Book a meeting: https://www.mimik.com/our-events/live-demo-ai-agents-in-action-gtc-booth-3117/

To learn more, visit: www.centific.com.

To learn more, visit: mimik.ai, and for developers, developer.mimik.com.

About Centific:

Centific lives at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in platform-driven solutions that transform raw data into fuel for the future of AI. By elevating data quality and accelerating AI deployments, Centific empowers businesses to build smarter, safer, and more scalable AI solutions. The company’s commitment to collaboration spans academia, industry, and technology, with a focus on sustainable practices that address real-world needs.

Join Centific in redefining the AI landscape at www.centific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About mimik:

mimik is for Agentix Native, the 5th Element of AI. We have solved the most complex challenges in AI software, including AI Continuum on Continuum Compute, Parallel AI, and the Network Offline-First Distributed Dynamic Agentic Service Mesh Problem. Our technology enables seamless, scalable, and efficient agentic workflows, automation, and autonomous decision-making across all compute layers.

By accelerating AI adoption and enabling intelligent workflow operations, mimik ensures enterprises maintain full control, security, and efficiency. With Zero-Trust Security and optimized operational efficiency in both energy and cost, businesses can scale AI while staying resilient and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. mimik, Your ROI for AI.