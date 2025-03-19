Great Wolf Resorts Selects Shift4 as Their Global Payments Provider

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the global leader in integrated payments & commerce technology, today announced the expansion of their partnership with Great Wolf Resorts, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, to power payment systems across all 22 U.S. Great Wolf Lodge resort locations.

Great Wolf Resorts utilizes Shift4’s end-to-end payment ecosystem, delivering its large-scale resorts with a comprehensive suite of commerce technologies. This enables companies like Great Wolf — which provides a unique combination of traditional hotel offerings with an array of amusement and water park offerings — with the opportunity to consolidate their payment processing and business intelligence systems into a single unified experience for their both their staff and guests.

As Great Wolf Resorts explores international expansion, Shift4’s end-to-end solution will allow the company to accept payments around the globe, providing a seamless and consistent payment experience.

“We are excited to further our relationship with Shift4 as we continue to grow and scale our business,” said Bret McLeod, Chief Financial Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “They are a true partner whose platform provides our guests with a better resort experience, and the ability to pay how they want and where they want while enjoying all that Great Wolf has to offer.”

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Great Wolf Resorts,” said Suzanne Davis, Shift4’s Global Head of Hospitality. “Their one-of-a-kind resorts are growing fast and they can rest assured that they always have the most powerful payment technologies as they expand their business both in the US and around the world.”

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed specifically for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more, all under one roof. The company has locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash.; Fitchburg, Mass.; Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Bloomington, Minn.; LaGrange, Ga.; Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Manteca, Calif. and Perryville, Md. The company celebrated the grand opening of its two newest resorts in Webster, Texas (Aug.) and Naples, Fla. (Sept.) and has another resort opening soon in Mashantucket, Conn. (Spring/Summer 2025).