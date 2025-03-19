NFI Selects Instinct Fleet Solutions by Platform Science to Boost Safety, Compliance and Operational Efficiency for its Fleet

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platform Science announced today that NFI, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, has selected Platform Science’s Instinct Fleet Solutions to improve fleet safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. The solution will also enhance the driver experience for 3,200 trucks within NFI’s dedicated fleet service offering, leveraging the Instinct Fleet Solution ecosystem of streamlined and connected workflows to better connect NFI’s drivers and back-office personnel.

Instinct Fleet Solutions is a bundled ecosystem of Platform Science hardware and applications built on the Android operating system. By connecting driver workflows with the back-office through its mobile platform, Instinct Fleet Solutions integrates both Platform Science and third-party applications. Instinct Fleet Solutions’ core tools include ELD, Instinct App Manager, Instinct Fleet Manager, Instinct Media Manager, Instinct Inspections and telematics services such as APIs, onboard event recording and vehicle and engine performance data.

Family-owned and operated since it was founded in 1932, NFI is a leading third-party logistics provider that offers end-to-end supply chain solutions across North America. Providing dedicated transportation to service retailers, manufacturers, grocers, and more, NFI’s dedicated fleet service offering is operated by more than 3,600 company drivers. In addition to dedicated transportation, NFI provides customers with distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, port services, managed transportation, and integrated logistics solutions.

“We’re not just enhancing fleet safety and regulatory compliance — we’re fundamentally transforming the driver experience and enhancing visibility for our customers,” said Mike Hayden, Senior Vice President of Transportation at NFI. “With Platform Science at our side, we’re bridging the gap between our drivers and back-office teams, strengthening real-time communication and collaboration through next-generation workflows.”

Instinct Fleet Solutions is Platform Science’s next-generation telematics and fleet management solution, improving productivity and performance through effective driver workflows and an innovative mobile platform that connects drivers with the back-office to streamline operations. Its integrated suite of applications creates unprecedented connection between back-office and cab, enhancing the driver, dispatch and telematics experience while improving operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

“Welcoming NFI as an Instinct Fleet Solutions customer is testament to the value that Platform Science’s fleet management, ELD and telematics solutions bring to the industry,” said Paul Cardosi, General Manager, North America, Platform Science. “Collaborating with NFI reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the transportation landscape and ensuring that every trip is as safe and efficient as possible.”

To learn more about Platform Science's fleet management solutions, including Instinct Fleet Solutions, visit: https://www.platformscience.com/.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.6 billion in annual revenue and employs over 18,000 associates. NFI owns and operates over 71 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,000 trailers. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. In addition, NFI’s venture capital group, NFI Ventures, invests and strategically partners with early-stage companies that seek to innovate and disrupt the supply chain and logistics industry. For more information, visit nfiventures.com. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. In Feb., 2025, Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units to accelerate the future of transportation technology through the global expansion of Virtual Vehicle. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and is currently ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.