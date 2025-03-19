SoftBank Group to Acquire Ampere Computing

TOKYO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984, “SoftBank Group”) today announced that it will acquire Ampere® Computing, a leading independent silicon design company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Ampere will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group and retain its name. As part of the transaction, Ampere’s lead investors – Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) – are selling their respective positions in Ampere.

As SoftBank Group broadens its AI infrastructure investments in ventures such as Cristal intelligence and Stargate, the acquisition will help enhance SoftBank Group’s capabilities in key areas and accelerate its growth initiatives.

“The future of Artificial Super Intelligence requires breakthrough computing power,” said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. “Ampere’s expertise in semiconductors and high-performance computing will help accelerate this vision, and deepens our commitment to AI innovation in the United States.”

“With a shared vision for advancing AI, we are excited to join SoftBank Group and partner with its portfolio of leading technology companies,” said Renee James, Founder and CEO of Ampere. “This is a fantastic outcome for our team, and we are excited to drive forward our AmpereOne® roadmap for high performance Arm processors and AI.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 with an initial focus on cloud-native computing, Ampere has since expanded into sustainable AI compute. The company has multiple products for a spectrum of cloud workloads from the edge to the cloud data center.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, SoftBank will acquire Ampere for $6.5 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Ampere’s headquarters will remain in Santa Clara, CA.

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in AI, smart robotics, IoT, telecommunications, internet services, and clean energy technology providers, as well as a majority stake in Arm, which is building the future of computing; and the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing to help transform industries and shape new ones. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.

About Ampere

Ampere is a semiconductor design company focused on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI Compute based on the Arm compute platform. To learn more, please visit https://amperecomputing.com.