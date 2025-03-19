BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, and MGX Welcome NVIDIA and xAI to the AI Infrastructure Partnership to Drive Investment in Data Centers and Enabling Infrastructure

NEW YORK & REDMOND, Wash. & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates & SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, Microsoft, and MGX today announced that NVIDIA and xAI will join the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, now named the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), further strengthening the partnership's technology leadership as the platform seeks to invest in new and expanded AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also continue in its role as a technical advisor to AIP, leveraging its expertise in accelerated computing and AI factories to inform the deployment of next-generation AI data center infrastructure.

Additionally, GE Vernova and NextEra Energy have agreed to collaborate with AIP to accelerate the scaling of critical and diverse energy solutions for AI data centers. GE Vernova will also work with AIP and its partners on supply chain planning and in delivering innovative and high efficiency energy solutions.

AIP has attracted significant capital and partner interest since its inception in September 2024, highlighting the growing demand for AI-ready data centers and power solutions. The partnership will initially seek to unlock $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners, and corporations, which in turn will mobilize up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing.

By investing in next-generation AI data centers and energy infrastructure, AIP is not just expanding capacity—it is shaping the future of AI-driven economic growth. The addition of both NVIDIA and xAI, each a global AI technology leader, reinforces AIP’s commitment to scaling an open-architecture platform and fostering a broad ecosystem that supports a diverse range of partners on a non-exclusive basis. AIP’s investments will primarily focus on the U.S. as well as OECD and U.S. partner countries, driving AI innovation, economic expansion, and the advancement of critical digital and energy infrastructure.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of MGX, said, “Artificial Intelligence is not just an industry of the future, it underpins the future. As we welcome new partners to the AI Infrastructure Partnership, we will accelerate innovation and technological breakthroughs to achieve transformational productivity gains across the global economy. Our singular focus is accelerating AI’s responsible and inclusive development for the benefit of humanity.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “The global buildout of AI infrastructure will benefit every company and country that wants to achieve economic growth and unlock solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. AI factories built on NVIDIA’s full-stack AI infrastructure will convert data into intelligence that will accelerate every industry and help society achieve unimaginable breakthroughs.”

"AI infrastructure will play an increasingly critical role in driving economic growth across every industry and every region of the world,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to welcome these new companies to the AI Infrastructure Partnership as we invest together to build the infrastructure of the future.”

Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said, “AI has the potential to transform the global economy if we can build the necessary infrastructure to support it. We believe this unparalleled partnership of leading global companies across the AI ecosystem brings technology expertise together with private capital to meet this demand and creates unique investment opportunities for our clients. This partnership also demonstrates the powerful combination of BlackRock’s global relationships with GIP’s infrastructure capabilities.”

“Since we launched this partnership in September, the momentum we have achieved reinforces the need for significant private capital to fund investments in essential infrastructure, particularly to support the continued development of AI,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners. “With today’s announcement, we are proud to welcome our new partners to AIP. Together, we look forward to focusing on our joint ambition to enhance AI innovation and economic growth.”

John Ketchum, Chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, said, “In order to realize the full potential of Artificial Intelligence we must develop and support the energy infrastructure and data centers that will fuel this technology. Doing this will require an all forms of energy solution that leverages ready-now renewables and battery storage coupled with gas-fired and nuclear generation in the future. Our collaboration with GE Vernova and AIP is intended to get as many electrons onto the grid as quickly and most cost effectively as possible.”

“The jobs and economies of tomorrow will be built on the infrastructure we develop today to support the rapid growth of AI,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. “Our company is focused on an all-of-the-above approach with our customers to meet this unprecedented demand, utilizing gas, nuclear, wind and more, while continuing to drive innovation to reduce emissions. We look forward to working with AIP and its partners, a group that brings substantial capability and efficiency to this critical work.”

About MGX

MGX is a technology investment company focused on accelerating the development and adoption of AI and advanced technologies through world-leading partnerships in the United Arab Emirates and globally. MGX invests in sectors where AI can deliver value and economic impact at scale, including semiconductors, infrastructure, software, tech-enabled services, life sciences, and automation. For more information, visit www.mgx.ae.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a Part of BlackRock

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors. On October 1, 2024, BlackRock closed its acquisition of GIP. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that the parties may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the parties’ or AIP’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including the anticipated timing, consummation and expected benefits of AIP. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” and similar expressions.

The parties caution that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and may contain information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any projections or forecasts made will come to pass. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the parties assume no duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Certain of the parties have previously disclosed risk factors in their respective United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance. Such parties’ Annual Reports on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the applicable party’s website, discuss certain of these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward–looking statements. The information contained on each party’s website is not a part of this press release, and therefore, is not incorporated herein by reference.