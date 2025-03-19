Archer Review, a Leeds Equity Portfolio Company, Acquires OnlineMedEd, Expanding its Reach in Medical Education

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Review, a leading health care education company and a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired OnlineMedEd, a premier provider of medical education curriculum and supplemental education solutions designed to support students and medical schools alike. This acquisition strengthens Archer Review’s mission to advance student, professional, and institutional success, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Archer Review has served more than 700,000 students with innovative learning solutions for nursing education, helping ensure successful licensure. OnlineMedEd has supported more than 300,000 medical students with high-quality, deeply embedded, robust curriculum designed to guide students from preclinical foundations through residency, helping them build confidence in diagnosing and managing real patient cases during the crucial clinical years of medical school. Together, the combined organization will create the most comprehensive tech-enabled learning ecosystem for health care professionals, bridging the gap between medical education and the workforce.

“This is a transformative moment for health care education,” said Tabatha Erck, CEO of Archer Review. “With OnlineMedEd’s rich history of delivering enhanced student outcomes through deep, well-presented learning content and leveraging Archer Review’s best-in-class adaptive learning technology, we are poised to set a new standard in medical and nursing education.”

Doug Hughes, CEO of OnlineMedEd, played a key role in establishing this partnership. "Joining forces with Archer Review allows us to amplify our contribution to medical education. Both organizations share a deep commitment to improving patient care through better education. By combining OnlineMedEd’s in-depth learning content with Archer’s cutting-edge technology, we will empower even more students and institutions with the tools they need to succeed."

Dr. Dustyn Williams, Founder of OnlineMedEd, added, “OnlineMedEd was built to make medical education more effective and accessible. Joining Archer Review ensures that our educational approach reaches even more students and continues to support them at every stage of their training.”

With this acquisition, Archer Review continues its trajectory of growth and innovation, further solidifying its position as a leader in health care education with a strong track record of exceptional student outcomes.

About Archer Review

Archer Review, a leading provider of medical and nursing exam preparation resources, is dedicated to empowering health care learners at every stage of their academic and professional journeys. With a comprehensive suite of study materials, expert tutoring, and personalized support, Archer Review helps students achieve their goals and succeed in health care careers.

Archer Review has been recognized for three consecutive years by Inc. 5000 and for two years by Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States. The company also ranks No. 5 on the 2024 Financial Times list and No. 3 on the Inc. Southwest Regionals list for high growth companies. Archer Review is based in Dallas, Texas.

About OnlineMedEd

Used by more than 300,000 learners in 190+ countries, OnlineMedEd was founded to elevate medical education by offering a comprehensive, longitudinal curriculum that encourages deep learning and clinical reasoning, ultimately producing better health care providers. This approach enhances medical education delivery emphasizing mastery over memorization leading to improved learning outcomes. OnlineMedEd empowers faculty to focus on high-yield, active learning while enabling students to apply their knowledge in practice.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information, and data management services industries (the “Knowledge Industries”). Founded in 1993, the firm currently manages approximately $6 billion in capital across a diverse portfolio of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity leverages its deep sector expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.