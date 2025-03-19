Total Expert and The Baldwin Group Partner at the 2025 Medicarians Conference to Reimagine Medicare Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Expert, the FinServ leader in consumer engagement software, and The Baldwin Group, a leading insurance brokerage firm, are joining forces to showcase compliant marketing automation solutions at the 2025 Medicarians Conference. The conference will take place in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 2, 2025.

"Our collaboration with The Baldwin Group reflects our commitment to enhancing agent capabilities in this evolving landscape," said Joe Welu, Chief Executive Officer of Total Expert. Share

Through this collaboration, Total Expert and The Baldwin Group will provide Medicare agents with tools to create comprehensive member engagement Journeys that automate communication and enhance the member experience. Additionally, Medicare marketers who use Salesforce can interact directly with their contacts using the Total Expert for Salesforce integration.

"The complexity of the Medicare market has increased dramatically, with the average beneficiary now able to choose from an average of 43 different Medicare Advantage plans—double the options available in 2018," said Joe Welu, CEO of Total Expert. "As competition intensifies, our mission is to equip insurance agents with the resources to differentiate themselves and better connect with their customers. Our collaboration with The Baldwin Group reflects our commitment to enhancing agent capabilities in this evolving landscape."

At the Medicarians Conference, agents will have firsthand opportunities to experience purpose-built solutions from The Baldwin Group and Total Expert. The partnering organizations will demonstrate how agents can use the combined strength of these tools to immediately improve their outreach goals—like increased efficiency and member engagement—using a modern communication platform.

"We understand the challenges agents face in today's market," said Blake McCoy, Medicare Executive Director of The Baldwin Group. "Total Expert has a proven track record as a trusted marketing and lead generation solution. That's why we're proud to continue building our partnership with Total Expert and bringing tailored solutions that streamline operations and empower agents to reach and better serve Medicare members."

How Total Expert and The Baldwin Group help agents take their marketing to the next level:

The Baldwin Group Supports Independent Insurance Agents: Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs) like The Baldwin Group help independent insurance agents market and sell Medicare plans. The Baldwin Group provides agents with valuable tools, expert advice, and new contract opportunities to grow their businesses. Total Expert provides the marketing hub for The Baldwin Group to scale their robust offering for their Agents.

Benefits for Agents: Agents can improve member retention by using advanced marketing tools that keep the Agents in front of their customers. Agents can strengthen their local marketing efforts, connecting more effectively with members and prospects. Agents can manage a higher volume of deals, enhancing their overall productivity and success. Agents get access to personalized agency grade marketing collateral and libraries all in a single platform.



"As the Medicare landscape continues to evolve, our joint efforts will ensure that agents have the resources they need to thrive in this competitive market and win members for life," Welu said. "We aim to simplify the process of connecting agents, agencies, carriers and healthcare providers into one cohesive network. This helps agents stay top-of-mind for their clients and fosters meaningful, long-term relationships."

Additional information about Total Expert is available at totalexpert.com.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. Total Expert unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone—in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions that increase loyalty and drive growth for modern banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies. Total Expert is now available for purchase on the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange.

About The Baldwin Group

The Baldwin Group is an insurance brokerage firm striving to find clients the best personal insurance coverage for property, vehicle, umbrella, small business, life, and Medicare. We offer coverage from some of the most trusted names in insurance today. Based on our clients’ budget and specific insurance needs, our agents provide expertise on which option fits them best.

We’re proud of where we live and work. Being ingrained in the community gives us an understanding of the unique needs of our clients and neighbors. Learn more about us at: thebaldwingroup.com