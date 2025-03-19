KBRA Releases European Auto ABS Indices: February 2025
KBRA Releases European Auto ABS Indices: February 2025
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its European Auto ABS Indices: February 2025, providing monthly credit trends across securitised auto loans and leases.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1008700
Contacts
Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com
Media Contact
Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com
Business Development Contact
Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com