AM Batteries and TDK Corporation Partner to Advance Energy-Efficient Battery Manufacturing

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Batteries, a leader in dry battery electrode (DBE) technology, has entered a joint development agreement with TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762), a global electronics leader, to pave a path toward energy-efficient battery manufacturing. The partnership aims to enhance sustainability, improve battery manufacturing scalability, and accelerate the development of solid-state batteries.

AM Batteries’ proprietary dry coating technology eliminates the need for solvents and electrode drying – reducing energy consumption by 75 percent and capital expenditures by 30 percent in the battery electrode manufacturing process. Through this collaboration, AM Batteries and TDK will leverage their respective expertise to further optimize battery production and drive advancements in next-generation energy storage solutions.

“As global battery demand surges, manufacturers must find ways to scale production efficiently while cutting costs and environmental impact,” said Lie Shi, CEO of AM Batteries. “We are honored to partner with TDK and create new sustainable, cost-effective standards in battery production.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to sustainability and innovation in battery technology. By integrating AM Batteries’ dry battery electrode technology with TDK’s expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing, the companies seek to set new industry benchmarks in efficiency and performance.

“Partnering with AM Batteries marks a key step in making battery production more efficient and environmentally friendly,” said Shigeki Sato, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager, Technology & Intellectual Property HQ, TDK Corporation. “Dry coating technology offers a compelling path to reducing waste and energy use while maintaining high performance and enabling next-generation battery chemistries.”

TDK Ventures is an investor of AM Batteries.

About AM Batteries:

AM Batteries (AMB), headquartered in Billerica, MA, is at the forefront of dry-electrode manufacturing technology for lithium-ion batteries. Compared to the conventional slurry-casting approach, the company's Powder to Electrode™ dry-coating method eliminates the need for harmful solvents and electrode drying, reducing electrode manufacturing CAPEX by up to 30% and OPEX by over 50%. AM Batteries' manufacturing equipment not only reduces the carbon footprint of battery plants by 5x, but also enables higher energy density, faster charging, and more cost-effective batteries. As a turnkey equipment supplier for battery manufacturers, the company is committed to advancing sustainable, high-performance battery manufacturing and building a robust ecosystem around dry coating technology. For more information, visit https://am-batteries.com.

About TDK Corporation:

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK‘s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.