Ovii Selects Cart.com as Its Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, has been selected by Ovii, a manufacturer of a supplement targeted for women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome symptoms (PCOS), as its U.S. fulfillment partner. Ovii will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and East Coast supply chain hub to streamline direct-to-consumer fulfillment for its subscription order business.

“Cart.com takes pride in delivering cutting-edge technology and tailored logistics solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers, even on the most aggressive timelines,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “We’re honored to support Ovii’s mission of improving the lives of women affected by PCOS and are committed to driving their success with operational excellence and real-time supply chain visibility.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“As we explored partners for a late 2024 launch, we knew we needed a logistics partner who could ramp up quickly to immediately support our rapid growth and delivery promise to our customers,” said Mary Alice Haney, Founder and Co-CEO at Ovii. “Cart.com’s technology and team were instrumental in helping us onboard and launch in less than six weeks. Our continued partnership has given us the confidence we need as we scale our operations, knowing we’ll be able to provide exceptional service to our customers as we grow.”

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with digital and physical solutions that optimize performance through its two unified business lines, Logistics Solutions and Commerce Solutions. Cart.com’s tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail and wholesale distribution channels while the company’s software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

ABOUT OVII

Created by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a world-renowned gynecologist, Ovii is a science-backed, doctor-approved once-daily supplement that offers an alternative to help women manage their Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) symptoms. Women with PCOS may struggle with symptoms like irregular cycles, weight gain, acne, and infertility without ever receiving a diagnosis. PCOS is a leading cause of infertility, and its impact is widespread, affecting 15% of women in the United States.

Ovii is more than just a PCOS supplement—it’s a movement to raise awareness, offer effective solutions, and improve the lives of women affected by PCOS. With over two decades of experience practicing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dr. Aliabadi has witnessed firsthand the profound challenges faced by millions of women with PCOS, many of whom remain undiagnosed. Ovii empowers women with PCOS through expert-driven, science-backed solutions, building a community for better health, balance, and confidence. Dr. Aliabadi and Ovii co-founder Mary Alice Haney also host SheMD—a weekly podcast highlighting diverse topics around women’s wellness. Visit ovii.com for more information.