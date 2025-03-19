SoundHound AI Delivers Faster, Smarter Voice Assistants At Scale with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA, integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise to accelerate inference and retrieval capabilities.

By integrating SoundHound’s world-class voice AI technology with NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices— part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform—SoundHound is driving low-latency AI processing, real-time retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and scalable model optimization—helping businesses deploy more responsive and cost-efficient AI solutions.

This expanded collaboration reinforces SoundHound’s commitment to delivering industry-leading voice AI solutions by enhancing the company’s AI-powered offerings across industries, including automotive, restaurant, and customer service. The integration reduces inference latency, improves response accuracy, and optimizes AI deployments for both cloud and edge environments. Key NVIDIA AI Enterprise innovations coming to SoundHound’s advanced voice platform include:

Optimized AI Inference using NVIDIA NIM Microservices NIM microservices enable containerized and high-speed inference for LLMs, significantly reducing response latency.

Smarter Retrieval with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever Microservices for RAG NeMo Retriever microservices enhance context-aware RAG by quickly surfacing highly relevant responses, improving AI-driven interactions.

Scalable Model Fine-Tuning with NVIDIA NeMo With NeMo, SoundHound can fine-tune and optimize LLMs across multi-GPU environments, ensuring efficient, high-performance AI at scale.



SoundHound’s integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software is already playing a role in automotive AI, including in Lucid’s voice AI system. Currently, select modules within the Lucid Assistant leverage SoundHound and NVIDIA AI to enhance specific functionalities such as faster response times and improved user interactions. SoundHound is working to expand NVIDIA AI software integrations across additional modules, bringing even greater efficiency and intelligence to automotive voice experiences.

“The AI industry has made massive strides in model training over the last two years, but the real challenge now is deploying these models at scale efficiently,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA on NIM and NeMo microservices is solving this problem, helping us optimize inference so businesses and consumers can benefit from faster, more accurate, and highly scalable voice AI.”

“The AI industry is at an exciting turning point, where the focus is shifting from breakthrough model training to deploying these advancements efficiently at scale,” said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA AI Enterprise, SoundHound is unlocking new possibilities for voice AI, delivering faster, more accurate, and highly scalable interactions that provide more accurate and engaging user in-vehicle experiences.”

This collaboration builds on SoundHound’s prior work with NVIDIA. Last year, the company announced on-chip voice AI, running on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX to deliver in-vehicle generative AI responses with no cloud connectivity required. The companies also shared a joint demonstration at CES 2025.

SoundHound is participating in the 2025 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), from March 17-21 in San Jose, CA. As a part of the event, the company will be showcasing at Booth #1842, where attendees can experience its next-generation in-vehicle voice assistant, SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, leveraging generative AI on the edge with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, and its recently unveiled voice commerce ecosystem.

