Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC Continues Rapid Growth with Acquisition of Clearwater Engineering

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dallas-based Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC (Precision), a leading manufacturer of next-generation aerospace machining and defense components, has acquired Kansas-based Clearwater Engineering. The move positions Precision for extended reach across the Midwest for additional market clients and segments.

Clearwater Engineering, based in Derby, Kansas, just outside Wichita, provides precision machining, computer numerical control (CNC) milling, and supply chain management services supporting the commercial and government aerospace sectors. The company has served the aerospace industry since 1987 and has established itself as a leader in CNC milling and turn-lathe high-volume machining. Clearwater has approximately 40 employees; the current leadership team will remain in place.

“This new combination provides tremendous opportunities for our employees and our community,” said David Cool, president and owner of Clearwater Engineering. “By joining Precision, we can provide greater competencies with our experience, knowledge, and manufacturing operating capabilities to exceed our customers' requirements for quality, delivery, and costs well into the future.”

Precision’s acquisition of Clearwater Engineering marks the platform's third acquisition in the last two years and the fifth since it was formed through the partnership of two Dallas-based private investment firms, CIC Partners and Juniper Capital Management. Most recently, Precision acquired Owens Machine and Tool Company, located in Lewisville, Texas, in 2024, and Decatur Machine Services, located in Decatur, Texas, in 2023.

“Under David’s leadership, Clearwater Engineering has grown to become a force in aerospace manufacturing,” said Pete Stegmaier, CEO of Precision Aerospace. “Clearwater’s expert-level work in additional complex machining will help us reach additional market segments, such as commercial aerospace, business jet, and defense customers across the Midwest, and open us up to national expansion.”

After the latest acquisition, Precision Aerospace boasts approximately 140 employees in five AS9100- and ITAR-certified U.S. locations working on aerospace, defense and space component machining and assembly projects. Precision continues seeking strategic, targeted investment opportunities across Texas and the Midwest.

“By combining Clearwater’s compelling leadership team with Precision’s best practices and resources, our platform can better serve the entire aerospace and defense community,” said Bayard Friedman, Precision board chairman and managing director with CIC Partners.

As part of the agreement, Precision Aerospace is leasing Clearwater’s two climate-controlled facilities in Derby’s West Industrial Park from Cynergy Enterprises LLC (owned by Cool). These facilities have a combined area of 35,000 square feet on nearly 13 acres and room for expansion by an additional 100,000 square feet. The company will also continue to utilize its cutting-edge verification and tool management systems, such as CATIA, MASTERCAM, VERICUT and TDM, for setup and tool management standardization.

“This deal propels Precision Aerospace into a place of prominence in this industry given the best-in-class capabilities and reputation Clearwater already possesses,” said Bryan Grabowsky, co-founder and managing partner at Juniper.

Brian Henderson, a Dallas-based partner at Baker Botts, and Brent Beckert, a Dallas-based partner at Haynes Boone, provided legal counsel to Precision in the transaction. Scott Shedd, CEO of Shedd Capital, served as a buy-side adviser to Precision in the deal, as he has for two previous Precision acquisitions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Precision Aerospace Holdings

Precision Aerospace Holdings is a privately held aerospace and defense manufacturing business focused on hard metal and tight-tolerance product machining and manufacturing for the defense and space end markets. For more information, please visit PrecisionAeroHoldings.com.

About Juniper Capital Management

Juniper Capital Management is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on investing in manufacturing, industrial, business services, and residential services companies. Juniper’s primary strategy involves supporting smaller-scale businesses, a space that institutional private equity has traditionally overlooked; the firm strives to create value through the investment teams’ hands-on operating experience and deep understanding of the challenges faced by business owners as they approach the next phase of growth. Juniper seeks to continue the legacies of family/founder-owned companies, partnering with management to institutionalize replicable processes, implement data-driven systems, and expand the team in preparation for scale. For additional information, please visit junipercapmgt.com.

About CIC Partners

CIC Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented companies primarily in the food, restaurant, industrial, and energy industries. CIC manages the personal capital of its investment team, operating partners and strategic investors and seeks to partner with owner-operators, founders and management teams. CIC looks for opportunities to leverage the collective experience of its investment team and its operating partners, who are successful CEOs and entrepreneurs, to guide, support and add value to portfolio companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, the firm has generated wealth in private equity investing for its investors and management teams for over 30 years. For additional information, please visit cicpartners.com.