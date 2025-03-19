Abastible Signs a Long-term Renewable Energy PPA with Zelestra in Chile for a Tailor-made Energy Solution That Includes 220 MWdc of Solar and 1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abastible, a Chilean company dedicated to the commercialization of liquefied gas, as well as promoting the business of commercializing electricity for its customers, and Zelestra, a global multi-technology and customer-focused renewable energy company, signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of electricity from 100% renewable sources.

The customized hybrid solution will provide night-time power to Abastible allowing it to better serve its customers.

The multi-technology solution utilizes a 220 MWdc solar PV plant and a 1 GWh battery energy storage system. This agreement marks a milestone in Abastible's strategy to advance its commitment to sustainability and guarantees a night-time supply of renewable energy that will allow it to expand its carbon-free energy portfolio.

The hybrid plant, which has already started construction, will generate approximately 600 GWh of renewable electricity per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 200,000 Chilean households, contributing significantly to the country's decarbonization

José Luis García, CEO of Zelestra Latam, said: "This contract with Abastible is a clear example of how Zelestra creates customized energy solutions to support our customers with carbon-free renewable energy. We are proud to partner with Abastible, by providing clean and sustainable energy that allows them to advance product development in pursuit of sustainability and emissions reduction for their customers."

For his part, Ignacio Mackenna, General Manager of AbastibleTec indicated that: "This agreement with Zelestra reinforces our position as a relevant player in the commercialization of renewable electricity in Chile. With this contract, we advance our mission to provide renewable energy for our customers by accompanying them on the path to the country's energy transition."

Zelestra, recently named among the 10 largest sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BNEF, and number 2 in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, demonstrates with this contract its ability to develop tailor-made solutions, and its commitment to Chile, a key market for its growth, and its role in the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

About Zelestra

With a portfolio of 28 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries, Zelestra is a company specialized in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is comprised of highly skilled professionals with experience in development, construction and operations. It is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €269 billion in assets under management.

About Abastible

Abastible is one of the main energy companies in Chile, a leader in the liquefied gas market and in recent years growing strongly in the commercialization of electricity. It currently exceeds 250 GWh commercialized and projects to reach 1 TWh in the short term, with a strong focus on large industries and a growing commitment to small and medium-sized companies in Chile.