Qwilt and Corix Partner to Power High-performance Content Delivery Across North America and Europe

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qwilt today announced a strategic partnership with Corix to enhance content delivery capabilities across North America and Europe. This collaboration enables Corix to leverage Qwilt’s Open Edge technology to expand its network capacity with +6.2Tbps with the high-performance edge delivery solution that reaches millions of consumers across key regions.

Qwilt’s Open Edge technology powers the most distributed and top performing edge cloud with over 1,000 deployed PoPs serving more than a billion subscribers, globally. This partnership further strengthens Qwilt’s global footprint, reinforcing its mission to revolutionize content delivery through a deeply embedded, all-edge network architecture with contingency and resiliency. The collaboration dynamically optimizes traffic delivery, reducing congestion, improving latency, and ensuring a seamless experience for end users.

“Digital content consumption is growing exponentially, and service providers require innovative solutions to scale while maintaining superior Quality of Experience,” said Fabio Escorpioni, CEO of Corix Network. “By integrating Qwilt’s Open Edge solution, we can efficiently scale our content delivery infrastructure, bringing the best possible performance and reliability to our customers across North America and Europe.”

Beyond network optimization, this partnership unlocks new revenue opportunities for Corix, enabling premium caching services for content publishers - aligning the interests of service providers, content creators, and end users.

By embedding Qwilt’s Open Caching technology, Corix supports the continued expansion of Qwilt’s mission to onboard more ISPs onto its Open Edge solution.

“The partnership with Corix not only expands our footprint but also strengthens the resilience and contingency of our network, ensuring we continue growing our global ISP ecosystem,” said Camila Neves, VP LATAM Sales, Qwilt. “As we advance in our mission to embed more ISPs into our solution, Corix plays a crucial role in enabling scalable, high-performance content delivery that meets the evolving demands of the digital economy.”

Over 175 service providers and content publishers have partnered with Qwilt to implement Open Edge in their networks, collectively serving over one billion unique subscribers worldwide. These include Comcast and Verizon in North America; Globo, Telecom Argentina, and TIM Brazil in Latin America; Airtel in India; J:COM, Link Net, and PROEN in Asia-Pacific; BT in the UK; and Fastweb, Telefónica, and Vodafone in EMEA. Qwilt also collaborates with major streaming platforms including five of the top six US media companies to deliver their content via its global Open Edge solution.

“Corix’s commitment to innovation makes them a perfect partner in our ongoing mission to transform content delivery by building the world’s largest, highest-performing all-edge network,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “By embedding Open Edge deeply within Corix’s network, we align the complete edge compute and delivery value chain, making higher standards of performance possible. This partnership ensures seamless digital service delivery to millions of consumers across North America and Europe, bringing the highest quality and fastest delivery for streaming video, online gaming, social media, and software distribution for Corix customers.”

About Corix

CORIX Networks is a leading provider of high-performance infrastructure for Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), enabling seamless, secure, and scalable digital content distribution. With a global footprint spanning over 40 Points of Presence (PoPs), the company supports streaming platforms, SaaS providers, e-commerce businesses, and enterprises in optimizing content delivery with minimal latency and maximum reliability.

Offering turn-key CDN solutions, CORIX Networks delivers cutting-edge hardware, optimized networking equipment, and fully equipped data centers to ensure fast and uninterrupted content distribution. Its advanced technologies, including WaveLAN high-speed connectivity and BGP FlowSpec security for DDoS protection, enhance network resilience. Additionally, strategic peering via ASN AS999 provides direct interconnectivity with top-tier providers.

By delivering robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure, CORIX Networks empowers businesses to meet the growing demands of the digital economy with confidence and efficiency.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content providers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make edge caching and compute more accessible than ever, unlocking higher reliability and quality-of-experiences at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers, and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt’s Open Edge Services, including Airtel, BT, Cirion, Comcast, Disney, Telefonica, Verizon, and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.