Forcura and Medalogix Join to Create Transformative Post-Acute Care Technology Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forcura, the intelligent workflow management company, and Medalogix, a clinical decision support company, today announced that they have combined. Together, the companies will create a leading post-acute care technology platform focused on the advancement of intelligent patient care within home-based care providers and ultimately across the entire healthcare continuum.

Berkshire Partners (“Berkshire”) will be the majority owner of the combined organization, and The Vistria Group (“Vistria”) will be the largest minority shareholder in the transaction.

The strategic combination of Forcura and Medalogix will allow providers to leverage one platform to streamline patient care transitions, simplify collaboration with the broader care team, optimize utilization and resource allocation, and improve end-of-life care management. The new company’s products will make patient care journeys more transparent for referral sources and payers, leverage AI to calibrate patient care delivery, improve outcomes, and drive better business performance for post-acute care providers and their cross-continuum partners.

Post-acute care is a critical part of the US healthcare landscape but is often siloed, resulting in fragmented care delivery for patients and a challenging environment for providers. The combined platform will seek to transform how patients experience post-acute care, better connect these providers into the broader healthcare ecosystem, and enable more equitable reimbursements that sustain and elevate the post-acute care sector as healthcare continues to shift further towards value-based care.

“We look forward to our next chapter with Medalogix, where we sustain our commitment to empower better patient care and elevate the role of post-acute providers across the healthcare continuum,” said Craig Mandeville, Founder and CEO of Forcura. Annie Erstling, Forcura’s new President and Chief Transformation Officer, added, “This investment from Berkshire and Vistria will accelerate our joint development, alongside Medalogix, of a groundbreaking post-acute care technology platform that drives significant value for providers, payers, and patients.” Mandeville will sit on the Board of Directors of the combined business.

“From day one, we have believed that the future of healthcare is in the home,” said Elliott Wood, CEO of Medalogix who will become CEO of the combined business. “We’re excited to join forces with Forcura to maximize the reach and impact of our clinical decision support technology and help evolve how providers care for patients and guide them to the best care setting while also achieving operational excellence.” Wood continues, “Ultimately, our goal is to help forge a stronger post-acute sector so more patients can receive care where they want it most: at home.”

“We have long admired both Forcura and Medalogix and the vital role they play in the post-acute care ecosystem. We are thrilled to bring these companies together to help create a leading technology platform that solves real pain points for providers and other stakeholders and ultimately helps to drive better patient care,” said Sam Spirn, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners. “We look forward to building a leading organization focused on growth and innovation that aims to deliver significant value to customers across the healthcare continuum,” continued Jon Nuger, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the next chapter of Medalogix’s journey with Forcura. Their combined capabilities will continue to be transformative for enabling superior in-home care delivery effectiveness and efficiency; ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time in their preferred setting,” said David Schuppan, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at The Vistria Group.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Forcura and Accel KKR on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Forcura and Accel KKR. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Medalogix and Vistria. William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor to Medalogix and Vistria.

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare SaaS technology company, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its intelligent workflow, collaboration and connectivity solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and enabling a holistic view of the patient anywhere in the continuum. The company is a 2024 - 2025 Best in KLAS® Winner, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the eighth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a pioneer in the post-acute care space, offering unique data analytics solutions to transform home health and hospice agencies. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and innovative cloud technology, Medalogix equips clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced costs to the healthcare system. The company’s machine learning solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing hospitalizations, facilitating appropriate transitions to end-of-life care, and optimizing visit utilization for patients.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With almost $16 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth.