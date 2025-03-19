CUPE, Black Gold School Division Reach Agreement

LEDUC, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 3484 and the Black Gold School Division have reached a tentative settlement in the strike that has been ongoing since February 24.

The 570 members will vote on the settlement tonight. If the members approve the agreement, they will return to work on Thursday.

There will be no traditional picket lines today. The workers will be participating in a community clean-up.

There are now tentative settlements in the following districts:

Edmonton Public Schools (CUPE 3550)

Parkland School Division (CUPE 5543)

Calgary Board of Education (CUPE 40)

Calgary Catholic School District (CUPE 520)

Black Gold School Division (CUPE 3484)

There are ratified agreements at:

Fort McMurray Catholic Schools (CUPE 2559).

Fort McMurray Public Schools (CUPE 2545).

