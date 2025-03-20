Perficient Named a 2025 Top Workplace by USA Today

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been named a 2025 Top Workplace by USA Today, underscoring the company’s dedication to fostering a people-first culture and exceptional colleague experience.

The recognition marks the third consecutive year Perficient has received a national top workplace distinction. Perficient has also earned several culture awards in recent years, including three 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards: Professional Development Top Workplaces, Top Workplaces for Appreciation, and Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces.

The 2025 USA Today Top Workplace awards are based on feedback gathered from a voluntary employee engagement survey administered by Energage, an employee and research technology firm. The award recognizes quality workplace culture and honors organizations that are placing its people first.

“Perficient’s Top Workplace recognition serves as a testament to our unique company culture and colleagues who make a difference,” said Rachel Sorenson, vice president of people, Perficient. “What we’re building at Perficient is truly special. Our vision is to be the place where great minds and great companies converge to boldly advance business, and our talented, global colleagues are making that vision a reality. We’re thrilled to once again be named one of the Top Workplaces in the nation and will continue making strategic investments that further enable our colleagues to thrive.”

The Perficient People Promise outlines the company’s commitment to challenge, champion, and celebrate its colleagues. A key pillar of the promise is the company’s “Growth for Everyone” initiative, a system of training programs and career development resources aimed at guiding everyone on their path to success at Perficient. Perficient fosters opportunities for innovation and connection through its colleague-led groups like the Generative AI Innovation Group (IG) and five Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Women in Technology, Perficient Giving, Cultural Connections, LiveWell, and PRISM. In addition, Perficient prioritizes community involvement with dedicated charitable match and global grant programs focused on advancing STEM education and improving health and well-being.

