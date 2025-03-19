Avant Garde Trading Securities Forges Strategic Alliance with AI Innovator, WNSTN

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant Garde Trading Securities (“Avant Garde”), a leading innovator in brokerage and financial services, today announced a strategic partnership with WNSTN, an advanced multi-AI-agent platform poised to transform the client experience. This collaboration underscores Avant Garde’s commitment to providing seamless, cutting-edge support for both retail and institutional clients trading stocks, options, and crypto.

As part of this partnership, WNSTN will be fully integrated into Avant Garde’s online brokerage platform, enhancing service capabilities, streamlining communication, and offering real-time research, analytics, and charting support to customers. A video demo of the WNSTN chatbot integrated into Avant Garde’s platform is included in this release courtesy of Jennifer Mitchell, one of the firm’s in-house brokers. This demonstration illustrates the platform’s intuitive design, showcasing how clients can receive immediate, AI-powered assistance while navigating their trading and investment activities.

LINK TO DEMO: https://youtu.be/RZs80Vihr5M

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with WNSTN,” said James Swartwout, CEO of Prosperum Fintech Holdings, parent to Avant Garde. “At Avant Garde, we constantly strive to provide our clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and integrating an AI chatbot into our platform is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation.”

Doug Howe, Co-founder of Prosperum Fintech Holdings, echoed the sentiment: “We’re eager to expand the capabilities of our platform through this new partnership. The introduction of WNSTN’s AI-driven support will significantly enhance the user experience by delivering faster, more efficient communication and information.”

Roy Michaeli, CEO of WNSTN AI, shared his enthusiasm as well: “Our mission is to transform how financial services communicate and engage with their clients. Through our collaboration with Avant Garde and the integration of agentic AI technology, we look forward to offering investors an intelligent, personalized experience that streamlines and simplifies investing for retail clients while providing high impact operational value for brokers.”

Avant Garde expects to roll out WNSTN’s capabilities alongside its online retail launch later this year. “Avant Garde Trading is excited to bring a new level of service to our brokerage customers and are excited to have this integrated into our online retail launch coming this year,” added Swartwout.

For more information on this partnership, please visit https://www.avantgardetrading.com/

About Avant Garde Trading Securities

Avant Garde Trading Securities is a pioneering brokerage firm dedicated to delivering comprehensive trading solutions to investors worldwide. With a focus on technological innovation, customer service, and a commitment to excellence, Avant Garde continues to set the standard in the financial services industry.

About WNSTN

WNSTN is an advanced AI chatbot that provides personalized, real-time support to brokerage customers. By leveraging multi-agent integration and machine learning, it streamlines communication, enhances the user experience, and drives efficiency throughout the trading platform.