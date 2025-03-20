RealFoundations Partners With Vena to Enhance Financial Planning Capabilities for the Real Estate Industry

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealFoundations, the world’s foremost provider of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce its official partnership with Vena, the #1 AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to fully leverage the Microsoft technology ecosystem. This collaboration strengthens RealFoundations’ ability to support real estate companies with cutting-edge financial planning, budgeting and forecasting capabilities, further advancing its mission to help real estate run better.

Through this partnership, RealFoundations joins Vena’s ecosystem as an implementation partner, leveraging its deep industry expertise to help clients integrate and optimize Vena’s Complete Planning platform. The partnership also aligns with both companies’ strategic focus on Microsoft technologies, creating new opportunities to deliver enhanced financial planning and operational efficiencies for real estate organizations.

“As real estate companies continue to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape, the demand for intelligent, adaptable planning solutions has never been greater,” said Hope Dunleavy, enterprise managing consultant at RealFoundations. “Our partnership with Vena enables us to bring a best-in-class solution to our clients, allowing them to streamline financial operations, improve forecasting accuracy and drive better business outcomes. We are excited to add Vena to our list of strategic partners and look forward to working together to help our clients solve business challenges with the application of appropriately tailored digital solutions.”

Vena’s Complete Planning platform enables FP&A teams and business leaders to unify financial and operational planning within the familiar Excel environment while leveraging the full potential of Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies. RealFoundations’ expertise in real estate operational consulting and Microsoft’s digital ecosystem will play a key role in ensuring clients maximize the value of their Vena deployments.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with RealFoundations, whose deep expertise in real estate has filled a crucial gap for Vena, enabling us to better serve clients in the industry,” said Gurp Gahunia, VP of partner channels at Vena. “We are continually impressed by the exceptional service they provide to their clients and the value they bring to our ecosystem. We look forward to seeing what 2025 holds for our collaboration.”

As part of this collaboration, RealFoundations has already begun training associates on Vena’s platform, equipping its team with the knowledge and skills to provide best-in-class implementation and support. This partnership marks an important step in RealFoundations’ ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and profitability across the real estate sector.

To learn more about how RealFoundations and Vena are working together to transform financial planning in real estate, visit www.realfoundations.net.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations (RF) is the world’s foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 500 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate’s most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

About Vena

Vena is the industry-leading Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world’s leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.