Union Pacific and National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Reach Tentative Agreement

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific Railroad and the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NCFO) announced a tentative agreement that will be sent to NCFO members for ratification. The tentative agreement covers a five-year term and includes wage increases, additional vacation time, health and welfare benefits and minor work rule changes.

“Today's agreement will allow all of us, as railroaders, to focus on the future, growing together and providing the service we sold to our customers,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “I want to thank the NCFO leadership for working together through these negotiations.”

Union Pacific and NCFO reached the tentative agreement before the current one expires July 1.

“I want to thank Union Pacific’s Labor Relations and Mechanical teams for their hard work on this agreement,” said NCFO President Michael Pistone. “We need to continue to look at ways to work together, so the NCFO members and Union Pacific can continue to progress into the future.”

