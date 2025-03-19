Talkdesk Verified as a TrustRadius Trusted Seller

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced it has been verified as a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius, the most trusted buyer intelligence platform for business technology. The Trusted Seller verification recognizes companies that have the latest product information on their TrustRadius profile, take part in ethical review generation practices, and engage with customer feedback.

Talkdesk now has a Trusted Seller badge at the top of its page, making it easy for buyers to quickly understand that accompanying reviews are authentic and product information is current.

"Building trust is a crucial factor in the technology buying process, and Talkdesk is doing just that," says Allyson Havener, chief marketing officer of TrustRadius. "By becoming a verified Trusted Seller, Talkdesk is ensuring buyers have access to honest customer feedback and accurate product information. They are truly dedicated to helping businesses make well-informed decisions with confidence."

Replacing the TrustRadius TRUE program, the Trusted Seller verification embodies the essence of TRUE: Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased, and Ethical in sourcing and using customer reviews. However, this verification ups the game with added criteria, meaning not every company will earn this prestigious honor.

Trusted Sellers must:

Regularly source reviews (at least 10 per year), ensuring there’s up-to-date product feedback for buyers;

Disclose review sourcing methodology and use of incentives;

Provide equal opportunity for product users to safely share honest feedback;

Read all published reviews and respond when necessary;

Regularly update their product profile with up-to-date product information.

Talkdesk is proud to be named a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius and is determined to continue pushing for ethical review sourcing so customers and prospects have a trusted space for sharing and learning about real user experiences.

To see what a Trusted Seller page looks like on TrustRadius, check out the Talkdesk TrustRadius profile page.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.