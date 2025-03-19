Deal at Foothills Schools, Two CUPE Locals Vote to Accept Settlements

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 5040 has reached a tentative agreement with Foothills School Division, marking the last of nine striking school divisions to reach settlements.

Meanwhile, two other CUPE locals have voted to accept tentative agreements, ending strikes at the Edmonton Public School District and the Parkland School District.

CUPE 3550 members at Edmonton Public School District voted 93% to accept their settlement. CUPE 5543 members at Parkland Division voted 97% in favour. Both groups will return to work tomorrow.

CUPE 5040 expects to hold ratification votes tomorrow and Friday. If the agreement is accepted by members, they will return to work Monday.

Later today, CUPE will release the results of voting on tentative agreements with Local 40 (Calgary Board of Education) and Local 3484 (Black Gold School Division).

There are now ratified agreements at:

Fort McMurray Catholic Schools (CUPE 2559)

Fort McMurray Public Schools (CUPE 2545)

Edmonton Public Schools (CUPE 3550)

Parkland School Division (CUPE 5543)

There are tentative settlements in the following districts:

Calgary Board of Education (CUPE 40)

Calgary Catholic School District (CUPE 520)

Black Gold School Division (CUPE 3484)

Foothills School Division (CUPE 5040)

