Mindpeak to deploy and evaluate AI-Powered Digital Pathology Risk Assessment Tools for Breast Cancer in collaboration with AstraZeneca

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The collaboration aims to assess the transformative potential of AI in digital pathology, with a specific focus on accelerating primary breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide.

"The collaboration with Mindpeak underscores our commitment to transforming care by early cancer detection." Susan McCutcheon, International Medical Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca Share

Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for significantly improving clinical outcomes and patient survival rates. However, this process is often hindered by a limited pathology workforce and time-consuming case prioritization. To address these challenges and improve primary breast cancer diagnosis, Mindpeak and AstraZeneca have launched an observational study aimed at understanding the potential of Mindpeak Breast H&E solution.

Mindpeak’s Breast H&E solution, utilized in the study, is an AI-powered software designed to analyze H&E-stained images of breast cancer patient samples. It evaluates the presence of invasive breast cancer as well as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

A multi-site validation study of Mindpeak’s Breast H&E solution involves a cohort of 900 H&E slides from suspected breast cancer cases.

Key Objectives of the Study:

Assessing Current Practices: Gaining insights into existing breast cancer pathology workflows in different regions and identifying areas for improvement.

Evaluating AI-Powered Tools: Studying the benefits of integrating AI solutions into pathology workflows to streamline primary breast cancer diagnosis, improve efficiency, and facilitate early treatment interventions.

Analyzing Diagnostic Accuracy: Validating the performance of computational pathology algorithms to support pathologists in primary cancer diagnosis.

“The collaboration with Mindpeak underscores our commitment to transforming care by improving diagnosis speed and accuracy,” said Susan McCutcheon, International Medical Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca. “Innovative technologies like this have the potential to address critical global health challenges by optimizing diagnostic workflows for breast cancer patients and, ultimately, improving patient care and outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to further validate this groundbreaking technology,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. “Integrating Mindpeak’s H&E solution into pathology workflows as a screening and diagnostic-support tool could make treatment decisions faster and more precise, holding the potential to improve primary breast cancer patient outcomes worldwide."

The companies hope that the study findings will help bridge diagnostic gaps and improve healthcare outcomes in areas with limited resources worldwide.

About Mindpeak

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak’s platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai and LinkedIn.