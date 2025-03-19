Citrix and NVIDIA to Deliver AI Virtual Workstations, Enabling Customers to Develop and Securely Deliver AI Applications

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., today announced a joint collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) virtual workstations built on NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU), empowering forward-thinking enterprises to develop and prototype AI applications more securely and cost-effectively.

Developing AI apps can be an expensive, time-consuming process with significant security and compliance requirements, especially for highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services and government. This partnership pairs Citrix DaaS™ with the NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation, allowing enterprises to securely develop and deliver AI proofs of concept (“POCs”) and applications within their existing infrastructures. Enterprises can minimize the risk of proprietary information leaking out into public large language models (LLMs) and use existing GPUs to minimize costs.

“Many enterprises are prototyping dozens of AI applications, yet concerns about data security and cost are keeping them from finishing POCs and moving them into production,” said Sridhar Mullapudi, co-president at Citrix. “Thousands of Citrix customers already run DaaS/CVAD on servers with NVIDIA GPUs, and this partnership allows them to leverage their existing Citrix environments to more securely and cost-effectively prototype, POC and roll out their AI applications with NVIDIA GPUs.”

With NVIDIA AI Virtual Workstation along with Citrix DaaS, customers can:

Feel more confident that their data and proprietary information will be protected and not leak out into public LLMs.

Develop, prototype and POC AI apps in a more cost effective way by leveraging the GPUs already running in their existing Citrix environment. This significantly decreases AI delivery times, allowing IT to deliver business AI aspirations faster and at a lower cost.

Benefit from having users interact with production AI apps within DaaS or Citrix Enterprise Browser™ for enhanced security.

“Pairing Citrix DaaS with NVIDIA AI Virtual Workstation allows enterprises to develop AI applications within their existing infrastructure,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “It opens the doors to more AI use cases for our joint customers, driving multiple improvements in security, productivity and efficiency for businesses.”

Citrix DaaS provides app and desktop virtualization, giving IT control of on-prem or cloud-hosted virtual machines, applications, and security while providing anywhere access from any device. End users can use applications and desktops independently of the device’s operating system and interface. Using Citrix DaaS, customers can deliver secure virtual apps and desktops to any device, leaving most of the installation, setup, and upgrades to Citrix. Customers maintain complete control over applications, policies, and users while delivering the best user experience on any device.

NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation software combined with NVIDIA world-leading GPUs accelerates graphics-intensive, engineering, data science, and AI workloads from the data center or cloud to any device. Creators, engineers, and developers can access the most demanding applications from anywhere, with awe-inspiring performance that rivals physical workstations, all while meeting the need for greater security.

