Stackline and Redslim Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Retail Intelligence and Data Integration for Global Brands

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackline, the leader in retail intelligence and data-driven commerce solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Redslim, a leading data management company specializing in optimizing syndicated market data. This collaboration provides global CPG and CHC brands with a high-fidelity, 360-degree view of category performance—equipping them to make smarter, faster decisions in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Stackline’s industry-leading solutions provide brands and manufacturers with deep, data-driven insights into category performance. By tracking sales volume, traffic, and conversion rates across the world’s top retail ecosystems, including Amazon, Stackline enables brands to decode the omnichannel shopper journey with precision. Its digital shelf solution delivers advanced analytics to optimize product listings, enhance digital shelf performance, and drive sustained ecommerce growth.

Redslim specializes in transforming fragmented market measurement data into harmonized, ready-to-use datasets. By integrating siloed data sources into centralized analytics systems, Redslim enables businesses to unlock actionable insights on market share, marketing effectiveness, and innovation strategies. This holistic approach ensures brands can leverage their data as a strategic asset, enabling smarter decisions and sustained competitive advantage.

This partnership between Stackline and Redslim fundamentally reshapes how brands harness data, seamlessly integrating Stackline’s intelligence into centralized analytics ecosystems. By unifying online and offline data, brands gain a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for optimizing performance and driving growth. With coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia—where a single marketplace can account for up to 20% of total market share—this collaboration delivers unparalleled visibility into online and omnichannel dynamics.

“Our partnership with Redslim strengthens our ability to deliver unmatched data access and actionable insights,” said Mitch Keidan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Stackline. “By embedding Stackline’s intelligence into Redslim’s systems, we’re unlocking new ways for brands to maximize their data’s potential and fuel smarter, faster decisions.”

Marta Battiston, Chief Strategy Officer at Redslim, added, “By integrating Redslim’s harmonized syndicated market data with Stackline’s omnichannel and retail intelligence, we’re bridging critical data gaps and empowering brands with a truly comprehensive solution for strategic decision-making.”

As digital commerce continues to evolve, the ability to synthesize and interpret ecommerce and omnichannel data is more crucial than ever. Together, Stackline and Redslim are delivering an all-encompassing solution that enables brands to access harmonized market data, gain deeper ecommerce insights, and achieve a holistic view of market performance and competitive intelligence.

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision-making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization, and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and cover more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim has constantly innovated their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners. Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

About Stackline

On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the leading AI-enabled retail intelligence and activation platform for the world's most innovative brands. Business leaders, product innovators, performance marketers, and financial firms trust Stackline as the single source of commerce truth. Fueled by proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems, Stackline's market insights, revenue metrics, behavioral data, and autonomous functionality create the actions that determine success or failure. Founded in 2014 in Seattle, Stackline employs over 250 connected commerce professionals creating value for 7,000 global brands.

Learn more by visiting https://www.stackline.com/partners or contact media@stackline.com. Follow Stackline on LinkedIn.