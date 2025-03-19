Aeva Awarded Top 10 Passenger OEM Development Program for Next-Generation Global Production Vehicle Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced today that a global top 10 passenger OEM has awarded Aeva a development program for its next-generation global vehicle platform.

Additionally, Aeva has received a letter of intent from the OEM for a large-scale multi-year production program award opportunity this year, which includes multiple vehicle models across the OEM’s global platform. The development program focuses on Aeva’s recently announced Aeva Atlas™ Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor, with Atlas Ultra SOP targeted for 2027.

The win builds on Aeva’s momentum as a trusted direct Tier 1 supplier to other top automotive OEMs and autonomous vehicle developers globally, including Aeva’s ongoing production program with Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

“This win is a key milestone in our ongoing collaboration with a top 10 passenger OEM and is a major validation of the capabilities of our new Atlas Ultra 4D LiDAR sensor with its slim design making it ideal for seamless vehicle integration,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “This further reinforces Aeva’s position as the leading supplier of next-generation sensing solutions for automated driving. It also represents another major automotive manufacturer moving to FMCW technology to expand its operational design domain and enable highway-speed Level 3 automation. We believe these trends are just beginning and will ultimately benefit the automotive industry and Aeva as the emerging leader in the market.”

Aeva expects to share more details regarding this major achievement during its quarterly results report today.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

