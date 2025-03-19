CharmHealth Elevates Patient Care With Charm AI Scribe

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CharmHealth, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for providers, today unveiled a powerful new feature, Charm AI Scribe. This latest advancement from CharmHealth delivers clinical notes directly to the providers’ CharmHealth electronic health record (EHR) platform, significantly reducing clinical documentation time.

"We are focused on persistently adding new AI capabilities and continue to encourage innovation in healthcare technology. Charm AI Scribe represents our next leap forward." Share

This exciting new solution was created to solve a deep pain point. Despite advances in healthcare technology, physicians continue to spend too much time on documentation and administrative tasks. It represents one of the biggest challenges in healthcare today. In fact, studies show that for every hour a provider spends with patients, they spend nearly two more on EHR and desk work within the clinic day. Additionally, doctors spend another one to two hours of personal time completing computer and clerical work after hours to keep pace with their patient load. This not only diverts clinicians’ attention away from patient care, but it also serves as a source of burnout as doctors spend more time charting than they do with the people they seek to help — all while taking a toll on their work/life balance.

Charm AI Scribe addresses this problem by capturing the natural dialogue between the patient and provider during a visit and transcribing it in real time. This data instantly populates the appropriate sections of the patient’s note within CharmHealth EHR — with a 95% note accuracy rate, so nothing gets missed. Doctors can easily review, edit and even share entries with other physicians to ensure the best possible outcomes in the least amount of time. This solution is expected to save each physician approximately two hours per day, making workloads far more manageable, documentation more thorough, and patient data more useful for delivering a higher standard of care.

“One of our goals has always been to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians in order to improve patient engagement. AI is a fundamental piece of our vision,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “We are focused on persistently adding new AI capabilities and continue to encourage innovation in healthcare technology. Charm AI Scribe represents our next leap forward. This outstanding solution solves an immediate need and delivers significant value. We look forward to seeing the difference it will make for our users.”

CharmHealth is making a significant stride in alleviating the documentation burden for physicians with this new feature. Users can access a complimentary free trial if activated prior to March 31, 2025. In the coming months, the platform is committed to actively soliciting and incorporating physician feedback to drive innovation and develop more sophisticated AI solutions. View the full Charm AI Scribe video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4NjYOVgsEM.

About CharmHealth

CharmHealth is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, high-quality care. With a focus on interoperability, patient engagement, and streamlined workflows, CharmHealth offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare. For more information on CharmHealth, visit www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and @charmhealth.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CharmHealth, Charm AI Scribe, healthtech, healthcare innovation, healthcare, electronic health record, EHR, AI, artificial intelligence, generative AI, AI assistant, SOAP notes, clinical notes, patient engagement, patient assessment, digital health, healthcare technology, healthcare providers