Kokomo to Receive 100% Fiber-Optic Internet with Metronet

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, named America’s fastest internet service provider by PCMag two years in a row, today announced its privately funded multimillion-dollar investment plans for Kokomo, Ind. Metronet’s 100% fiber-optic network will connect homes and businesses throughout Kokomo to fast, multigigabit internet service of up to five gigabits per second for residents and ten gigabits per second for businesses.

Metronet’s construction teams are expected to break ground in late spring, with the first customers expected to gain service by summer. Residents and businesses interested in Metronet’s services can visit metronet.com/in/kokomo to sign up for construction updates and to learn about the service.

Headquartered in Evansville, Ind., Metronet built its first 100% fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Ind. in 2005. Since then, it has expanded its award-winning internet service across Indiana and to 18 other states, serving more than 300 communities.

“Indiana is where Metronet’s journey began 20 years ago, and we take great pride in expanding our world-class fiber-optic network in our home state,” said Michele Johnson, new market development manager at Metronet. “Bringing Metronet to Kokomo is especially meaningful as we continue investing in the communities that have supported our growth from the very beginning.”

Unlike other types of internet service providers, Metronet’s network is 100% fiber-optic, which allows for ultrafast speeds that are symmetrical, with upload speeds as fast as download speeds.

Once construction begins, Kokomo residents will see Metronet crews installing fiber-optic cable alongside other utilities. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market positions including customer service professionals and service technicians to support Kokomo. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

Metronet remains committed to Indiana, expanding its fiber-optic network to serve customers in Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Lafayette, Westfield, and more than 40 other communities across the state. To learn more, visit metronet.com/in.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 19 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.