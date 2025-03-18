Excel Group Partners with Ares Management to Invest in Hotel Portfolio

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excel Group, a private equity firm that owns and develops hotels throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ares Management Real Estate Secondaries funds (“Ares”) to invest in a portfolio of Excel-owned Marriott and Hilton branded hotels. The portfolio comprises eight assets primarily concentrated in high-demand U.S. east coast markets with a mix of limited service, select service, and extended stay hotels. The transaction also provides additional capital for Excel Group to continue to grow their hotel portfolio.

Shoham Amin, Founder and Principal of Excel Group, said, “This transaction is a pivotal milestone for Excel that builds on our team’s exceptional work to date. Our collaboration with Ares combines significant capital resources and a deep understanding of the hospitality landscape. We are excited to have Ares’s strategic support as we expand our portfolio and seek to achieve even greater success in the future.”

“We are excited to partner with Shoham Amin and the Excel team as we look to capitalize on continued favorable fundamentals across the limited and select service hotel segments. We look forward to working closely with the Excel team and to strategically add hotels to the existing portfolio,” said Jamie Sunday, Co-head of Real Estate Secondaries at Ares Management.

Park Madison Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction. “Park Madison is very pleased to help consummate this transaction between Ares and Excel, two outstanding organizations,” said Brian DiSalvo, Partner at Park Madison Partners.

About Excel Group

Founded in 2011, Excel Group is an Arlington, VA-based private equity firm that owns and develops hotels in markets across the U.S. Since inception, Excel has acquired ~$1 Billion of hotel real estate. Excel Group is focused on disciplined, cycle-appropriate hotel real estate investments and asset management. For more information, please visit www.excelgp.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2024, including the acquisition of GCP International, which closed on March 1, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $525 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison Partners, LLC ("Park Madison Partners") is a leading private placement and capital solutions firm focused on building strategic partnerships within the institutional real estate community. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison Partners has advised on over $28 billion in private capital placements for a wide range of real estate vehicles including closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.parkmadisonpartners.com.