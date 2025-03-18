-

Res Integra and Ohmium Will Deploy Four-Megawatt Green Hydrogen Project in Sicily

Advanced PEM Electrolyzers to Decarbonize Petroleum Refinery and Mobility

SIRACUSA, Italy & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Res Integra is installing an electrolyzer system with an annual capacity of up to 700 tonnes of hydrogen using Ohmium International PEM electrolyzer technology at a facility in an industrial area of Siracusa (Sicily region, Italy), one of the largest petrochemical sites in Europe. The Ohmium green hydrogen PEM solution is targeted for shipment to commence in 2025; the project will be powered by solar PV, producing green hydrogen to support efforts to decarbonize regional industrial operations and mobility.

“I’m glad that Res Integra, part of Irem Group, in collaboration with Ohmium International, for the PEM Electrolyzer supply, is realizing this Hydrogen Project. This leads us towards the construction of green energy plants in line with the objectives of the European economic community,” said Giovanni Musso, CEO of Irem.

“We sought advanced electrolyzer technology that was efficient, cost-effective, and quick to deliver,” said Dario Niciforo, Managing Director of Res Integra. “We explored multiple options, but Ohmium’s hyper-modular, easily scalable solutions and expedient delivery timeline made the choice clear for us.”

Ohmium will provide its cutting-edge PEM electrolyzers, which deliver both high efficiency and high energy density. The modular units feature integrated advanced power electronics enabling rapid dynamic ramping, essential for pairing with intermittent renewable energy. Res Integra, the project developer, will lead the implementation of the green hydrogen system, ensuring seamless integration for their offtakers.

“Building on Ohmium’s success delivering similar projects in Central and Southern Europe, we knew we could meet Res Integra’s technical requirements, even on an accelerated timeline,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium. “Our hyper modular, scalable PEM electrolyzer technology enables rapid deployment, and we are proud to collaborate with Res Integra on this and future projects.”

The project aligns with efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries and mobility. Green hydrogen, produced through renewable electricity, is crucial for the energy transition, enabling emission-free production, storage, and use of energy. By integrating this technology, Res Integra and Ohmium highlight the growing viability of green hydrogen in industrial decarbonization.

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

