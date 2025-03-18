XCath Using NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare to Build Next-Generation Interventional Robotics

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XCath, a medical device company dedicated to expanding endovascular treatment modalities through its telerobotic systems, announced today the incorporation of AI-driven simulation powered by NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare into XCath’s autonomous robotic system. The new, advanced capabilities uniquely position XCath’s platform to deliver the highest standard of care for stroke and other complex vascular conditions to patients globally.

“One in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke during their lifetime, yet fewer than 5% have access to proper medical intervention,” said Eduardo Fonseca, CEO of XCath. “Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we aim to democratize the gold standard in stroke care – mechanical thrombectomy – and make this life-saving therapy accessible to more patients worldwide.”

NVIDIA recently introduced Isaac for Healthcare, an AI robotics development platform domain-specialized for the healthcare industry. It helps developers who need ways to safely and efficiently design, test and deploy advanced AI-driven robotic and autonomous systems for healthcare settings and applications.

XCath is leveraging Isaac for Healthcare to create comprehensive digital twins of its endovascular robot, treatment devices and human vasculature. By doing so, XCath can accelerate prototyping and testing cycles for future robotic generations, create virtual training environments for surgeons and medical trainees, and build patient-specific procedural plans. Using pre-procedural imaging allows surgeons to virtually rehearse complex procedures, such as aneurysm repair, on a patient's exact anatomy.

“XCath is embracing the next wave of AI in the field of surgical robotics that enables autonomous medical devices to sense, plan and perform complex actions in the real world,” said David Niewolny, director of business development for medtech at NVIDIA. “With the benefit of Isaac for Healthcare, XCath’s cutting-edge robotics platform has transformative operational capabilities that can dramatically impact patient care.”

The virtual twin infrastructure provided by NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare also serves as a training ground for developing autonomously navigating AI systems. These systems will provide real-time, intraoperative feedback and can pause procedures when detecting unexpected deviations. They function as a robust safety mechanism through a parallel autonomous system and mitigate risks from network fluctuations or potential security threats.

"Integrating Isaac for Healthcare into our development pipeline represents a quantum leap for XCath's capabilities,” said James Tudor, M.D., Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at XCath. “This platform allows us to simulate thousands of surgical scenarios in the time it would take to run a single physical test, massively accelerating our AI training and robotic development cycles. The digital twin environment enables us to perfect autonomous navigation systems in a risk-free setting before deployment, compressing years of development into months. Isaac for Healthcare empowers us to transform development velocity into life-changing patient outcomes, dramatically accelerating our mission to democratize mechanical thrombectomy and reduce stroke's devastating global impact."

The World Stroke Organization estimates the condition will cost the global economy over $1 trillion by the year 2030 and the incidence of strokes has increased significantly in the last two decades. XCath’s Endovascular Robotic System is being developed to improve intracranial procedure accuracy and to improve access to mechanical thrombectomy, the most effective treatment for acute stroke, by connecting patients in remote and underserved areas with care teams at the world’s top institutions.

Last year, Vitor Mendes Pereira, M.D., successfully performed a first-of-its-kind telerobotic procedure demonstration between a control station in Abu Dhabi and a simulated remote patient in South Korea. The mechanical thrombectomy marked a critical milestone in the development of telerobotic intervention. It also showed the feasibility of a hub-and-spoke model, where a physician in a “hub” location can operate on patients at various “spoke” locations around the world.

To learn more about XCath, visit https://www.xcath.com/.

About XCath

Founded in 2017, XCath is a dynamic startup at the cutting edge of revolutionary medical robotics. With strategically located campuses in Houston, Texas – home to the world's largest medical center – and Pangyo, South Korea, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Korea, XCath is committed to bringing its innovative solutions to patients around the world.

The XCath endovascular robotic system is currently under development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.