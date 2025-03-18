Citrix Deepens Partnership with Google to Bring Most Trusted Enterprise Browser to the Citrix Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., today announced it has deepened its partnership with Google to integrate Google Chrome Enterprise Premium, the most trusted enterprise browser, into the Citrix® platform.

Citrix platform with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium offers customers a streamlined solution for secure enterprise browsing. With Chrome Enterprise, Citrix customers can access private and SaaS web applications easily through the Citrix Platform from the browser hundreds of millions of employees already use, helping to reduce costs and improve security.

Additionally, Citrix and Google are working on a joint roadmap to bring more of the benefits of Citrix® Secure Private Access to Google Chrome Enterprise, which will be available directly in the Citrix platform. Businesses will benefit from Citrix and Chrome Enterprise’s collaboration across:

Malware Detection and Prevention: Advanced protection against malware, phishing, social engineering and unauthorized data access.

Advanced protection against malware, phishing, social engineering and unauthorized data access. Data Protection: Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that stops corporate data from being inadvertently or intentionally sent outside of the company, including to generative AI.

Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) that stops corporate data from being inadvertently or intentionally sent outside of the company, including to generative AI. Centralized Management: Simplified browser and device management with integrated analytics and policy-driven configurations.

Simplified browser and device management with integrated analytics and policy-driven configurations. Secure Private Access Integration: Seamless, VPN-less access to private applications with enhanced protocol and network controls.

“Our expanded partnership with Google shows our commitment to continued value for customers,” said Sridhar Mullapudi, co-president at Citrix. “By integrating the Secure Private Access features of the Citrix platform with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium’s exceptional browser capabilities, we are elevating the standard for secure enterprise browsing, providing world-class protection, observability, and efficiency for businesses worldwide.”

“With this partnership, our goal is to bring the benefits of secure enterprise browsing from Chrome Enterprise Premium directly into the Citrix Platform, adding a new level of protection and simplified security to our joint customers,” said Adrienne McCallister, VP Global Partnerships, Chrome. “It is a win-win for our customers to bring together the most trusted enterprise browser with the power of the Citrix Platform.”

About Citrix

Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides a secure app and desktop delivery platform that companies of all sizes can use to enable secure, flexible work. With Citrix, employees can work where and how they prefer, and IT can be confident their information and devices remain safe. Click here to learn more about Citrix solutions and the value they can provide.

For more information on the Citrix platform, please visit www.citrix.com.

About Google Chrome Enterprise Premium

Chrome Enterprise Premium brings together the most trusted enterprise browser with Google’s advanced security capabilities. Hundreds of millions of enterprise users can get the best of Google security delivered instantly where they do their work every day. With Chrome Enterprise Premium, organizations can access a centralized enforcement point for comprehensive endpoint security, privacy and control, which allows for extensive endpoint visibility across their entire enterprise network. IT and security teams can deploy advanced security capabilities with just a few clicks, protecting their workforce wherever they are. Learn more.

