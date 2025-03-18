Valo Health and nference Announce Long-term Partnership to Accelerate Human-Centric Drug Discovery and Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valo Health, Inc. (“Valo”), a biotechnology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a multi-year collaboration with nference, a company dedicated to transforming healthcare by making biomedical knowledge computable. The research collaboration will leverage decades of comprehensive, HIPAA-compliant, fully de-identified patient-level data from the nference federated AI network to enhance the capabilities of Valo’s Opal Computational Platform™, enabling advances in the discovery and development of drug targets and precision medicines.

“We are entering a new era of medicine made possible by abundant clinical data and an enhanced ability to analyze it,” said Brett Blackman, Ph.D., chief operating officer at Valo Health. “Our collaboration gives us access to nference's deep multimodal, longitudinal data and AI software platform, which will allow us to learn through observation while accelerating and widening the scope of experimentation. Together, with nference and our other ecosystem partners, we aim to shorten the drug development timeline and bring critical treatment options to the patients who need them the most.”

The collaboration grants Valo the ability to use the nference AI platform, the industry’s most comprehensive multimodal biomedical knowledge base, incorporating deep, de-identified insights from top-ranked academic medical centers that are part of the nference federated AI network. Use of the nference AI platform provides Valo with real-time access to a wide range of data modes, including insights from physicians’ notes, medical imaging and outcomes data, patients’ diagnostic and treatment information, and lab results.

The partnership’s unique collaboration model supports Valo’s novel, human-centric approaches to target discovery, clinical translation, and biomarker discovery. As nference brings onboard additional data modalities, Valo will have access to an expanding pool of rich data and advanced analytics tools that will yield deeper insights to support its translational research programs.

“Our partnership with Valo demonstrates how the nference Agentic AI platform can deliver clinical knowledge and de-identified, real-world patient insights to accelerate drug discovery and development,” said Venky Soundararajan, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer at nference. “In combination with Valo’s digital-native drug discovery process and human-centric data platform, our collaboration will expedite biomedical discovery for those patient populations who have the most unmet clinical needs.”

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc. is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to better learn from the patient experience to discover and develop better medicines at greater speed and scale. The company’s Opal Platform™ is a human-centric, AI-driven drug development engine that uses AI to identify and validate novel drug targets, using real-world data and human models to rapidly discover and develop small molecule therapies against those targets with more predictable safety and efficacy. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Valo also has offices in New York, N.Y. and Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit valo​health​.com.

About nference

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can target discovery, accelerate clinical trial design, and optimize lifecycle management. Follow nference on LinkedIn. Visit us at www.nference.com.