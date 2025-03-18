GeoComputing Group and Leostream Offer Integrated Solution for Oil, Gas, and Energy Customers

BOSTON & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, and GeoComputing Group, a leading vendor in highly specialized petro-technical solutions, today announced a successful integration of the Leostream Platform in GeoComputing’s RiVA geotechnical computing platform and cloud computing services for oil and gas companies.

RiVA, the most powerful platform in the Exploration and Production (E&P) industry, is a full-stack hardware/software solution that combines embedded storage with a shared parallel filesystem, virtualized servers, and workstation management in a flexible system that deploys on-premises, in a private cloud, or as a service fully managed by GeoComputing.

After more than a decade as an IT consultancy for oil, gas, energy, and other geoscience companies, GeoComputing designed and developed RiVA to address common issues: insufficient performance, complex work environments, large data sets, lack of specialty support resources, high cost and time to deploy. GeoComputing’s experts in infrastructure, science, data, and applications selected core components, including NVIDIA GPUs, Lenovo hardware, and the Leostream Platform, to create a highly efficient and highly performant computing environment customized for petro-technical workflows. With the increase in productivity and accuracy the RiVA platform provides, and tasks that took days on previous infrastructure now completed in hours, some users have seen a return on investment or annual savings that exceed their original purchase price by up to 4X.

The Leostream platform provides E&P workers with secure access to high-end 3D workstations, whether from home or in the field, and is fully compatible with the high-performance display protocol Mechdyne TGX that is ideal for scientific applications. With Leostream managing end-user access, workers can use the data and applications that are essential for exploration projects—from anywhere in the world and from any device. Another key savings is instead of deploying a large pool of employees to the field, companies can analyze data gathered and generated in the field, in real time, from any location using Leostream’s connection management.

The RiVA platform is designed specifically for oil and gas workflows, capable of managing massive data sets and supporting work from both local and remote locations. At scale, public cloud infrastructure becomes too costly to meet customer needs effectively. As a result, oil and gas companies are turning to GeoComputing’s integration to enhance efficiency and performance.

“The Leostream platform is an essential element of RiVA to provide E&P employees with security, reliability, and power for complex workloads, from anywhere, on any device,” said Jay Kirby, Head of Business Development for GeoComputing Group. “Leostream was built to accommodate sophisticated environments and applications, including high performance/low latency and advanced visual requirements like geospatial mapping, imaging, 3D rendering and modeling.”

“Companies supplying the world’s energy needs are challenged to find infrastructure capable of supporting their work, but the RiVA platform is the result of years of battle-testing in GeoComputing’s projects and deployments,” said Randy Foster, Leostream VP of Sales and Alliances. “RiVA combines multiple enterprise-class products to give oil and gas companies the tools to be productive, and with Leostream that can be fully remote, in the field, or in the office.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. It provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.