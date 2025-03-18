Radisson Hotel Group Selects GTT for Global SASE Deployment

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, has announced that Radisson Hotel Group has selected GTT Secure Connect (SASE) to enhance the security, resilience and performance of its global network, which connects more than 800 hotels and offices, as well as cloud service points of presence, across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“With GTT as our partner and leveraging the Envision platform, we’re reducing the complexity of implementing best-of-breed technology for our business in a way that supports our ability to grow quickly on a global scale,” said Adolfo Sanchez, Senior Vice President & CIO, Radisson Hotel Group. “GTT Secure Connect improves our network and application performance, offers availability and resiliency, ensures consistent enforcement of our security policy across all locations, and provides a safer experience for our guests and hotel owners.”

Radisson Hotel Group has just concluded a record-breaking year, having increased its international portfolio with over 300 new signings and openings in 2024.1 The hospitality group is present in over 100 countries across 10 distinctive brands.

GTT Secure Connect is being implemented in all existing and new hotels. It leverages all components of Envision: EnvisionCORE, EnvisionEDGE, EnvisionDX, and managed, professional and technical support, providing Radisson Hotel Group with a seamless SASE framework. The solution integrates a global managed SD-WAN and distributed security architecture, including Firewall-as-a-Service, Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Service Brokerage and Zero Trust Network Access. In addition, the service is complemented by a Managed Firewall at branch locations. Existing on-site connectivity is augmented with wireless access for enhanced business continuity and resiliency.

Radisson Hotel Group subscribes to GTT’s premium managed service, providing co-management, 24/7 monitoring and access to ticketing support through EnvisionDX. Additionally, GTT provides a tailored commercial arrangement in which a pricing catalog offers each hotel flexibility based on its size, operations and business requirements. This operational expenditure model not only minimizes the capital investment for Radisson Hotel Group but also ensures price stability and predictability for all hotels within the group, regardless of their locations.

“GTT is proud to serve Radisson Hotel Group with a global solution for managing its connectivity, networking and security that provides enhanced visibility, control and efficiency for its many stakeholders,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “Secure Connect, GTT’s SASE framework, provides a robust defense across an organization’s digital footprint. This technology framework is trusted by ever-evolving enterprises to maintain application performance and security without needing to grow their IT teams.”

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit gtt.net.

