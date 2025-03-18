VergeIO and Inuvika Partner to Deliver a Cost-Effective, High-Performance Alternative to VMware Horizon and Citrix

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VergeIO, the leading alternative to VMware, and Inuvika, a leading provider of application virtualization and VDI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a more cost-effective, high-performance virtual desktop and application delivery platform. This collaboration provides organizations with a seamless, scalable alternative to VMware Horizon and Citrix, addressing the increasing cost and complexity of legacy VDI solutions.

Organizations can reduce IT costs by integrating VergeOS’ ultra-efficient, software-defined data center platform with Inuvika OVD Enterprise’s high-performance application and desktop virtualization while improving user experience and operational simplicity. The combined solution offers enterprises, educational institutions, and service providers an affordable and efficient way to deploy and manage virtual desktops and applications without the licensing constraints of traditional VDI platforms.

"With VMware and Citrix raising prices and complicating their offerings, organizations need a more efficient and cost-effective approach to VDI," said Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO. "Our partnership with Inuvika enables organizations to eliminate unnecessary software licensing fees while improving the performance and manageability of their virtual desktop environments."

Kevin Gallagher, CEO of Inuvika, added, "Partnering with VergeIO allows us to provide organizations with a modern, scalable VDI solution that can replace both VMware Broadcom and Omnissa Horizon for a complete solution for end customers and MSP/CSP partners. Inuvika OVD’s Linux-based architecture, combined with VergeOS’ highly-integrated infrastructure, delivers a faster, more secure, and cost-effective alternative to legacy desktop virtualization solutions."

A Smarter, More Efficient Approach to Virtual Desktops

Unlike traditional VDI solutions that require expensive third-party hypervisors and complex storage architectures, the VergeIO and Inuvika solution leverages VergeOS’ integrated storage and virtualization capabilities to reduce hardware requirements and simplify IT management. Inuvika OVD complements this by efficiently delivering Windows and Linux applications and desktops and reducing the Microsoft server licensing costs, enabling organizations to deploy VDI at a fraction of the cost of VMware/Omnissa Horizon or Citrix.

Key benefits of the joint solution include:

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Say goodbye to costly hypervisor and VDI licensing fees with a more streamlined pricing model.

Say goodbye to costly hypervisor and VDI licensing fees with a more streamlined pricing model. High-Performance VDI: Eliminate boot storms and slow logins with VergeFS’ integrated storage and Inuvika’s optimized application delivery.

Eliminate boot storms and slow logins with VergeFS’ integrated storage and Inuvika’s optimized application delivery. Simplified Management: Reduce administrative complexity with a single, intuitive management interface for infrastructure and virtual desktops.

Reduce administrative complexity with a single, intuitive management interface for infrastructure and virtual desktops. Flexible Deployment: Support for persistent and non-persistent desktops and Linux and Windows applications ensures organizations can tailor VDI to their unique needs.

Organizations currently using VMware Horizon or Citrix and seeking a cost-effective alternative are encouraged to explore the combined VergeIO and Inuvika solution.

Join Us for a Live Webinar

To learn more about how VergeIO and Inuvika are delivering a cost-effective, high-performance VDI alternative, join our upcoming webinar on March 27, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. This session will feature live demonstrations of the solution and a detailed framework for evaluating VDI alternatives. Register now: ~https://www.verge.io/webinar-vdi-alternatives-vio/~

About VergeIO

VergeIO is the leading alternative to VMware. It provides a highly efficient, software-defined data center solution that integrates virtualization, storage, and networking into a single, easy-to-manage platform. With its innovative approach, VergeIO helps organizations reduce IT complexity, lower costs, and improve infrastructure performance. Learn more at www.verge.io.

About Inuvika

Inuvika is a leading provider of virtual application and desktop delivery solutions and a leading alternative to VMware/Omnissa Horizon and Citrix. Its OVD Enterprise platform enables organizations to deliver Windows and Linux applications securely on-premises or on any private or public cloud. Inuvika helps organizations reduce VDI costs while enhancing performance and security. Learn more at www.inuvika.com.