Stensul Announces Integration With Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing at Adobe Summit

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stensul, the Email Creation Platform, today announced a new integration with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing to empower brands to accelerate their email creation workflows. Using the Stensul extension, marketers and creatives will be able to easily turn AI concepts from GenStudio for Performance Marketing into production-ready emails via Stensul that can be deployed via any Email Service Provider (ESP) or Marketing Automation Platform (MAP). This integration unlocks additional AI-supported creativity and speeds up the creation process by eliminating tedious, manual work for developers, designers, marketers, and marketing operations professionals.

“Stensul is a partner with Adobe, and we are excited to integrate with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, adding to our existing Adobe product integrations. This collaboration will make it easier for forward-thinking teams to tap into AI to remove bottlenecks in their content supply chain,” said Noah Dinkin, Founder and CEO of Stensul. “Stensul’s core mission is to make teams much more efficient, so they can focus more on strategy and increasing performance. This integration further advances that goal.”

A Significant Step Forward for Email Creation

Producing emails for marketing campaigns often presents serious challenges for many enterprises. On average, moving a single email from idea to deployment can take two to four weeks, if not longer, due to inefficient creation operating models that require too many hand-offs across fragmented tools. To accelerate these timeframes, enterprises must streamline the teams, tools, and processes across their content supply chain. By combining the power of AI ideation with a no-code builder with built-in guardrails, Stensul’s integration with GenStudio for Performance Marketing allows teams to go from request to production-ready email in a fraction of the time, freeing up valuable team time to focus on higher value activities that drive increased campaign performance.

For More Information

Stensul will be demoing this new integration at Adobe Summit on March 18 at 6 pm PT at the GenStudio stand within the Adobe booth at the Community Pavilion. Attendees can also visit Stensul’s booth #478 or find Stensul in the Adobe Exchange to learn more.

Those not attending Adobe Summit can visit our website to watch a demo video or get in touch with our team to learn more.

About Stensul

Stensul dramatically reduces marketing creation time—by up to 90%—so teams can better focus on improving marketing performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying marketing asset creation for all marketers so they can create high-performing campaigns that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, workflow platforms, digital asset management platforms, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding marketing creation problems include BlackRock, Cisco, Demandbase, Equifax, Greenhouse, Siemens, Thomson Reuters, and Yahoo. For more information, visit https://stensul.com.