Fleet Farm Selects Amperity to Power Next-Generation Customer Data Strategy

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fleet Farm, a leading Midwest retailer, today announced it has selected Amperity's Customer Data Cloud to modernize its customer data infrastructure and enhance its loyalty program capabilities. The platform's advanced AI-driven identity resolution and out-of-the-box ML models will enable Fleet Farm to unify customer data across retail stores, home shipping, and loyalty programs, while dramatically improving their speed to market with personalized experiences.

"Partnering with Amperity represents a foundational investment in Fleet Farm's future," said Jessica Gillett, senior director of marketing & ecommerce at Fleet Farm. Share

"Partnering with Amperity represents a foundational investment in Fleet Farm's future," said Jessica Gillett, senior director of marketing & ecommerce at Fleet Farm. "By establishing a clean, unified customer data foundation, we can now move at the speed our business demands. This technology will enable us to better understand and serve our customers through timely, relevant personalization, while setting us up for long-term growth and innovation in how we engage with our shoppers."

Fleet Farm will initially focus on the following strategic initiatives:

Creating a unified view of customers by combining in-store, online, and loyalty program data

Accelerating access to customer insights to enable segmentation and targeting

Delivering more personalized offers and promotions across all channels

Developing sophisticated audience strategies for improved customer engagement

Building a modern data foundation to scale their loyalty program for future growth

Fleet Farm's investment will support a dual loyalty strategy: deepening relationships with dedicated members while attracting younger demographics through enhanced digital experiences. These capabilities will also deliver broader business benefits, including improved customer retention, enhanced personalization, and optimized marketing spend.

"Fleet Farm's vision for customer-centric retail aligns perfectly with our mission at Amperity,” said Jason Perocho, SVP, head of marketing at Amperity. “Our customer data cloud provides the foundation for advanced segmentation and personalization capabilities that will power Fleet Farm's next generation of shopping experiences. We're excited to see how this partnership will help them drive loyalty and growth, while further demonstrating our momentum in helping leading retailers transform their customer data strategies."

Interested in learning how to deliver AI-powered personalization, and optimize customer data amid evolving privacy regulations? Register for our upcoming fireside chat, "The New Customer Data Imperative: Turning Foundations into Value," featuring Forrester.

ABOUT FLEET FARM

Fleet Farm has served hardworking Midwestern families since 1955, offering a unique mix of high-quality, value-priced merchandise and services for active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities. Customers can find fishing, hunting and outdoor products, auto parts, farm and pet supplies, home improvement and household goods, clothing and footwear, toys and food, plus services like gas, car wash and auto repair. Fleet Farm has 49 stores located across the Midwest. The company’s headquarters is in Appleton, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.fleetfarm.com and https://www.facebook.com/fleetfarm and https://www.instagram.com/fleetfarmofficial/.

ABOUT AMPERITY

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Planet Fitness, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, X, Facebook and Instagram.