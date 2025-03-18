CORE Acquires Dellagio Town Center, Expanding Presence in Orlando's Premier Retail Corridor

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Investment Management (CORE), a Miami-based private investor specializing in retail properties across Florida's primary markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dellagio Town Center, a premier mixed-use open-air center located in Orlando, Florida for $37.5M.

Dellagio Town Center is a 109,489-square-foot multi-tenant retail space situated along Sand Lake Road's "Restaurant Row" in Orlando's Dr. Phillips area. This vibrant corridor is celebrated for its exceptional dining and entertainment options, attracting both local residents and tourists. Strategically positioned with excellent visibility and access to major roadways—including Sand Lake Road, I-4, International Drive, Turkey Lake Road, and Florida's Turnpike—Dellagio Town Center offers ideal connectivity to Orlando's world-class attractions such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, which are planned to spend over $20 billion on expansion and enhancements over the next 10 years.

CORE’s Orlando portfolio currently includes over 1 million square feet, and the acquisition of Dellagio Town Center underscores our commitment to revitalizing experience-oriented assets with significant growth potential. Recognizing that Dellagio has faced significant challenges over the past decade, CORE is poised to make Dellagio great again by implementing strategic enhancements and activations, as has been done across the portfolio. With this addition, CORE's portfolio now exceeds approximately 2 million square feet across major markets in Florida.

"Dellagio Town Center is a significant milestone for CORE as we expand our retail footprint in Orlando," said Michael Lohmann, Principal & Director of Leasing. "Our goal is to revitalize Dellagio through active leasing and management, ensuring it once again becomes a primary destination and a cornerstone of the community."

CORE, along with affiliates CPG Leasing & Management are headquartered in Miami, and own and operate retail value-add properties in major Florida markets targeting a long-term investment horizon.

For more information about CORE and its portfolio, please visit www.coreIPF.com

About CORE:

CORE is a private investor specializing in retail properties across Florida’s primary MSA markets. Along with its four principals, the company owns and actively manages approximately 2 million square feet of assets throughout the state, with the largest concentration in Orlando. CORE focuses on experience-oriented properties with stable cash flow and significant growth potential through active management, leveraging its expertise and network to focus on high quality retail value-add opportunities.