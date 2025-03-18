XTIUM Debuts as Unified Brand of ATSG and Evolve IP to Support Growing Demands of Modern Managed IT Services

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following their merger, ATSG and Evolve IP have rebranded under the company name XTIUM, a next-generation Managed Services Provider (MSP) meeting the growing demands and challenges facing IT leaders. The Evolve IP brand will continue in EMEA, where the company will maintain its UK office and regional operations.

As companies struggle with cybersecurity threats, operational complexity, and budget constraints, XTIUM provides a strategic partnership experience with AI readiness and premium, high-touch security that enables today’s organizations across IT, finance, healthcare, retail, and more to focus on innovation and business growth.

“Technology has become a critical business driver, and organizations adapting quickly to rising complexity, security risks, and cost pressures are gaining a competitive edge,” said Russ Reeder, President & CEO of XTIUM. “Meanwhile, companies patching together multiple providers, internal teams, and disparate tools that don’t fit their real needs are quickly falling behind with today’s challenges. XTIUM has been created to meet the new demands of a changing IT landscape. By embedding directly with our clients as a trusted partner – offering flexible, high-touch support backed by advanced security and AI-driven operational intelligence, XTIUM is helping organizations stay ahead of risks and opportunities.”

From aligning technology with business goals to proactively optimizing infrastructure and security, XTIUM’s high-touch approach empowers organizations to operate smarter, faster, and more securely in today’s evolving IT landscape. Committed to resolving IT challenges with speed and accountability, the company replaces quick fixes and impersonal ticket queues with hands-on, results-driven support.

XTIUM brings to customers and partners:

AI Readiness – Businesses gain efficiency through AI-driven analytics, proactive threat detection, and automated workflows, optimizing infrastructure for smarter, faster operations.

Businesses gain efficiency through AI-driven analytics, proactive threat detection, and automated workflows, optimizing infrastructure for smarter, faster operations. Premium Security (MDR) – AI-powered detection, 24/7 monitoring, and expert threat remediation keep businesses ahead of evolving cyber risks.

– AI-powered detection, 24/7 monitoring, and expert threat remediation keep businesses ahead of evolving cyber risks. Direct Access to Experts – A direct line to engineers and specialists ensures fast, expert-driven problem-solving.

– A direct line to engineers and specialists ensures fast, expert-driven problem-solving. Proactive IT Optimization – Risks are identified and addressed before they become problems, improving performance, security, and cost-efficiency.

“We invested in XTIUM because today’s enterprises require more than just an MSP; they need a proactive, security-first partner who can help them scale,” said Rob Manning, Partner at RunTide, the private equity firm supporting XTIUM’s growth. “By integrating AI, security, and high-touch managed services, XTIUM stands apart in an industry filled with one-size-fits-all solutions.”

With the merger, customers benefit from a more robust and comprehensive suite of IT and managed services, combining deep infrastructure expertise with expanded capabilities in security, cloud optimization, and end-to-end support. Reliable, resilient services are built on leading, enterprise-grade platforms, giving IT leaders confidence that their critical systems remain secure and fully supported. This unified offering strengthens the company’s ability to deliver integrated solutions tailored to each customer’s evolving needs.

The combined organization has over $230 million in revenue and serves over 950,000 end-users across 1,700 global customers.

Last month, the company announced a new executive leadership team, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge, operational expertise, and a shared commitment to customer success. XTIUM’s commitment to high-touch service is fueled by a strong, values-driven culture that keeps teams aligned, empowering employees to deliver exceptional results where every customer experience reflects the company’s mission and purpose.

For existing ATSG and Evolve IP customers, services, pricing, and support remain unchanged, with expanded capabilities rolling out in the coming months.

Learn more about how XTIUM is redefining IT services at www.xtium.com.

About XTIUM

XTIUM, created through the merger of ATSG and Evolve IP, delivers a modern security-first approach to the managed IT services experience. Leveraging AI innovations, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, virtual desktops, unified communications, and more, XTIUM acts as a trusted partner to help businesses reduce risk, boost operational efficiency, and scale with confidence. For more information, go to www.xtium.com and LinkedIn.

