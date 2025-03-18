SNO911 Selects National Public Safety Group for Consulting Services

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snohomish County 911 (SNO911) has awarded National Public Safety Group (NPSG) a contract for a large-scale public safety technology needs assessment. This partnership will help SNO911 evaluate and enhance mission-critical Public Safety software solutions (CAD, RMS, JMS, EHR, and Mobile solutions) across its 43-agency consortium.

Serving a population of over 850,000 residents, Snohomish County 911 handles approximately 800,000 calls for service each year and is the second largest Emergency Communications Center (ECC) in Washington State. The agency plays a vital role in ensuring swift and coordinated emergency responses across EMS, Fire, and Law Enforcement agencies. The effort to continuously improve first responder and public safety is of paramount importance to SNO911 and the Consortium members it serves.

NPSG will perform the following services for the Snohomish County Consortium:

Needs Assessment to provide a technical matrix and documentation of all workflows, approval processes, and other requirements.

Evaluation of Current Systems to evaluate technological and operational gaps.

Market Analysis, Industry Trends and Vendor Comparisons to provide intelligence on available providers

Cost Benefit Analysis to determine the costs versus benefits of staying with each current solution versus moving to a new solution

Risk Assessment to outline the risk of staying with current vendors versus moving to new vendors.

The above services performed by NPSG will guide future technology decisions, ensuring more efficient workflows, enhanced interoperability, and increased first responder and public safety.

Enhancing Public Safety Through Expert Consulting

"Having a trusted partner like NPSG is invaluable," said Kurt Mills, Executive Director of SNO911. "We needed a team that truly understands the public safety industry—one with deep expertise in complex operations like ours. NPSG specializes in exactly this work, and their strong track record made them the clear choice."

NPSG’s Proven Expertise in Public Safety Consulting

NPSG is a concierge consulting firm solely focused on public safety software projects. They assign an entire team to each project, so agencies have true subject matter experts for each phase and solution. They also have specialized experience working with large complex consortiums across the United States. Their mission and experience ensure agencies like SNO911 receive tailored, unbiased analysis and recommendations based on real-world expertise and operational best practices.

“We are very honored to have been selected and trusted by the Snohomish County Public Safety leadership for their project,” said Buck Mims, CEO of National Public Safety Group. “Our team couldn’t be more excited to analyze their current systems, identify technology gaps, and match that with the best solutions and providers the market has to offer. Our mission is the help our agencies improve first responder and public safety, and this will equip the Snohomish County Public Safety Agencies to accomplish that.”

Looking Ahead

This collaboration represents a significant step toward strengthening public safety technology for SNO911 and its partners. The needs assessment will lay the groundwork for future system enhancements, ensuring first responders have access to the most reliable tools available. By leveraging NPSG’s expertise, SNO911 will be better positioned to implement technology that not only meets today’s demands but also anticipates future challenges and growth.

For more information, visit https://sno911.org/ or https://npsg.org/.

About Snohomish County 911 (SNO911)

SNO911 provides emergency communication services to 43 public safety agencies in Snohomish County. Handling approximately 800,000 service calls annually, SNO911 is a critical component of the region’s emergency response network.

About National Public Safety Group (NPSG)

NPSG is a concierge consulting firm, only providing services for projects such as CAD, LERMS, FRMS, JMS, Mobile, and 911 solutions. NPSG provides an entire team for each phase and each solution involved. They have customers in 13 states with 272 public safety agencies.