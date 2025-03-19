Fujitsu and FICO Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Financial Services

KAWASAKI, Japan & BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJITSU (TSE:6702) & FICO (NYSE: FICO):

Highlights:

Fujitsu and FICO partner to expand FICO® Platform’s Omni-Channel Engagement Capabilities in Japan from July 2025, with future regional growth

Partnership to enhance financial services with advanced analytics, fraud prevention, and smarter decisioning

Fujitsu will provide end-to-end support, from consulting to system implementation, while FICO delivers technical expertise to meet Japan’s evolving financial needs.

Fujitsu Limited and FICO, a global analytics software leader, today announced they have entered into a partnership to expand FICO’s solutions to Japan, with plans to extend into other financial markets. Under the partnership, Fujitsu will provide FICO® Platform’s Omni-Channel Engagement Capabilities to Japanese financial institutions from July 2025, while also broadening the solution lineup and exploring opportunities for further regional expansion to support the financial industry’s digital transformation.

FICO’s technologies, including predictive analytics, fraud prevention and decision management, offer high-levels of accuracy, reliability and predictive power and are utilized by hundreds of leading companies around the world. By leveraging Fujitsu's knowledge of the financial sector, technological capabilities, and customer base to accelerate the expansion of FICO’s services in Japan, the two companies will enable financial institutions to provide enhanced support to users and ensure the stability of the financial system.

Through this partnership, Fujitsu will support FICO services from consulting to full system implementation, with FICO providing technical expertise. The expansion of FICO’s services in Japan is expected to meet the increasing need for flexibility amid an aging population and evolving workstyles.

Masaru Yagi, Corporate Executive Officer, EVP, Fujitsu Limited comments:

“This partnership between Fujitsu and FICO is a critical step in broadening digital transformation support for financial institutions. By combining Fujitsu’s technological know-how with FICO’s highly rated range of data analytics solutions, we will offer a new level of advanced services to the financial institutions of Japan. In the future we will broaden the range of solutions and expand to other regions so that we can provide robust support for digital transformation in the financial sector.”

Alexandre Graff, Vice President, Global Partners & Alliances, FICO comments:

“Fujitsu’s deep industry expertise, trusted customer relationships and robust integration capabilities, combined with FICO’s advanced decisioning and analytics, create a powerful force for innovation in financial services. We’re excited about the opportunities this collaboration unlocks — enabling banks, card issuers and other FSIs in Japan to modernize customer engagement, enhance risk management, and accelerate growth. Together, we are delivering a future of smarter, more connected banking and payments.”

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

