Sofinnova Partners and Gustave Roussy launch first biotech company through Strategic Partnership

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, in collaboration with Gustave Roussy, Europe’s leading cancer center, announces the creation of their first pioneering biotech company.

Signadori Bio, developed with scientific founders Dr. Jean-Luc Perfettini and Professor Nathalie Chaput, is a breakthrough cell therapy platform focused on transforming cancer treatment. This milestone marks a significant achievement in their strategic partnership, aimed at accelerating biotech innovation through rigorous evaluation and development of scientific research.

Since the partnership's inception in 2023, it has rigorously evaluated 50 promising projects. This has culminated in the creation of a groundbreaking biotech venture in the cell and gene space that is set to advance innovative approaches in oncology. More information will be released as the company comes out of stealth later this year. Additionally, several other promising projects are in the pipeline, showcasing the immense potential for future breakthroughs in cancer therapeutics.

“With cancer on the rise, particularly among younger populations, it’s critical that we fast-track the most promising scientific breakthroughs into tomorrow’s treatments. This partnership is a powerful example of how academia and investors can work together to drive innovation through new companies,” said Professor Fabrice Barlesi, General Director of Gustave Roussy. “Gustave Roussy is at the forefront of cancer discovery. With Sofinnova’s expertise in company creation, we are now able to quickly translate these innovations into real-world therapies to benefit patients worldwide.”

Matthieu Coutet, Partner at Sofinnova Partners and CEO of Signadori Bio, added: “Turning cutting-edge research into biotech success stories requires more than financing or scientific excellence—it demands the right ecosystem. By combining Gustave Roussy’s research power with Sofinnova’s proven ability to build and scale biotech ventures, we’re creating a direct path from lab to the clinic.”

As these ventures progress, Sofinnova Partners and its academic collaborators remain committed to fostering the next generation of biotech companies and driving innovation in cancer therapeutics. This groundbreaking initiative, supported by Sofinnova’s Biovelocita II—a €165M biotech acceleration fund dedicated to identifying and developing cutting-edge scientific advancements from top institutes like Gustave Roussy. This effort is undertaken in close collaboration with the institute’s technology transfer office, Gustave Roussy Transfert.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked by Newsweek magazine as the leading European Cancer Centre and fourth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise and is devoted entirely to patients suffering with cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters for almost 50,000 patients per year, including 3,500 children and adolescents, and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care and teaching. It is specialized in the treatment of rare cancers and complex tumors and it treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient’s human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the physical, psychological and social aspects of the patient’s life are respected. 4,100 professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills that are essential for the highest quality research in oncology: 40% of patients treated are included in clinical studies. For further information: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en.

About Gustave Roussy Transfert

Created in 2000, Gustave Roussy Transfert is Gustave Roussy's subsidiary dedicated to the development and transfer of technologies. Its missions are (1) to create and identify innovations from all the research teams based at Gustave Roussy, (2) to set up and monitor translational partnerships involving Gustave Roussy, and (3) to source, promote and support Gustave Roussy's entrepreneurial projects.

