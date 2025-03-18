San Francisco Giants Form Strategic Partnership with Global Investment Firm Sixth Street

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The San Francisco Giants and Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, today announced a new strategic partnership. Sixth Street’s significant new equity investment into the Giants will support the organization in its pursuit to be champions on and off the field.

“Sixth Street is both locally and globally recognized as one of the premier investors in sports,” said Larry Baer, Giants President and CEO. “This new partnership allows us to further strengthen our franchise on the field and in the community. This is our first significant investment in three decades and Greg Johnson and our ownership group are thrilled that Sixth Street believes, just as we do, in our strategic vision for our future as one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment franchises, as well as the important role our organization plays in uplifting San Francisco and the entire Bay Area.”

Sixth Street’s investment will allow the Giants to invest for the future in every aspect of the organization. This includes continuing to elevate and expand the Giants’ commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience in and around Oracle Park. It also provides the opportunity to continue to create and deliver memorable moments for fans through baseball and other entertainment events and experiences.

“The Giants are one of the winningest franchises in the history of professional sports, and we’re excited to be supporting their long-term tradition of excellence,” said Alan Waxman, Sixth Street Co-Founder and CEO. “We believe in the future of San Francisco, and our sports franchises, like the Giants, are critical ambassadors for our city of innovation, showcasing to the world what’s only made possible here. We believe in Larry and the leadership team’s vision for this exciting new era, and we’re proud to be partnering with them as they execute the next chapter of San Francisco Giants success.”

The Raine Group served as exclusive financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to the Giants. PJT Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Sixth Street.

About Sixth Street

Founded in San Francisco in 2009, Sixth Street manages over $100 billion of assets and committed capital with over 650 team members operating around the world. Sixth Street is the founding lead investor in Bay FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and is a strategic investment partner to the San Antonio Spurs, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth.

About the San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 142-year old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 69 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music’s biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.