Caitlin Clark Foundation & Musco Lighting Invest in Des Moines Youth Recreation

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Des Moines Public Schools will soon be home to four new soccer and basketball community courts courtesy of Musco Lighting and the Caitlin Clark Foundation. The courts will open later this year at Hiatt Middle School, Callanan Middle School, McCombs Middle School, and Weeks Middle School.

The Musco Mini-Pitch System™ modular sports solution is designed to support soccer, basketball, and futsal, a faster-paced variant of soccer. With built-in goals and hoops, integrated fencing, lighting, benches, custom surfacing, and ADA-accessible gates, the structures will help bring youth in our community together for recreation.

“Providing every student at DMPS with greater access to activities and athletics, along with the first-rate facilities they deserve, is an important part of our strategic plan to reimagine education in Des Moines,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of DMPS. “We are grateful for Musco’s partnership, and to now have the Caitlin Clark Foundation join us, in helping us realize this goal of creating more opportunities for our students.”

“The Caitlin Clark Foundation is thrilled to be a partner in delivering these sport systems to the Des Moines schools and the greater community,” said Mary Coffin, president of the Caitlin Clark Foundation. “Providing courts for local youth helps them find opportunities to play and connect with others. Sport activities provided by these courts help develop connections, foster teamwork, and improve communication. These are essential skills that complement the education journey and will have an impact beyond the court experience.”

The Caitlin Clark Foundation and Musco call their relationship a perfect match. The two organizations are located in Iowa and are both committed to equitable access to recreation for youth. Both have a passion for sports, whether it is a game played at the local park and recreation field, a high school gymnasium, a college arena, or a professional venue. Both understand that sports build teamwork, resiliency, and healthy habits.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than projects that make a difference in kids’ lives,” said Musco CEO Jeff Rogers. “Our partnership with the Caitlin Clark Foundation is meaningful because it stems from shared values to provide increased access to recreation and safer and more enjoyable playing experiences.” According to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, about 6.5 million kids live within one-half mile of a mini-pitch, and each pitch can reach an average of 10,000 kids.

About the Caitlin Clark Foundation

The Caitlin Clark Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport – three strategic pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success. Caitlin is enthusiastic about supporting young adults in their pursuit of excellence, both on and off the court. Through various initiatives, including educational programs and sports camps, food drives, clothing and gear donations, and overall community outreach, the foundation strives to positively impact the lives of youth. For more information, visit www.caitlinclarkfoundation.org.

About Musco Lighting

Musco has been the world leader in sports lighting and facility solutions since 1976, providing innovative solutions for projects in more than 125 countries. Musco lighting solutions are found on neighborhood fields, major stadiums and arenas, international airports, rail yards, the Olympic Games, iconic landmarks, and some of the world's largest ports. Musco has installed over 375 mini-pitches in the U.S. and is collaborating with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to bring 1,000 mini-pitches to the U.S. by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For more information, visit www.musco.com/mini-pitch/.