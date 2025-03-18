SolarEdge and Enstall, Parent Company for PanelClaw, IronRidge, EcoFasten, Collaborate with Novogradac and Crux to Streamline Process for Domestic Content Tax Compliance and Monetization

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, and Enstall, the parent company of racking suppliers PanelClaw, IronRidge, EcoFasten, today announced with CPA firm Novogradac & Company LLP and Crux, the capital markets technology company for the clean economy, a streamlined solution for developers and business owners navigating domestic content tax benefits. This innovative approach is designed to simplify the compliance process for the IRS Domestic Content bonus credit and provide a direct pathway to monetizing tax credits.

Meeting Domestic Content requirements under the Elective and Notice 2025-08 has been a challenge for some developers working on Multi Dwelling Units (MDUs), apartment buildings, and large rooftop commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. The new solution offered by SolarEdge, Enstall, Novogradac and Crux helps to eliminate complexity surrounding the new guidance by combining due diligence, compliance validation, and tax credit monetization into a unified process. Available under this approach are SolarEdge’s C&I products and Enstall’s PanelClaw, IronRidge, EcoFasten flat and pitched roof products.

A Simplified Path in Determining Domestic Content Compliance & Robust Tax Credit Monetization Support

To help developers and business owners meet IRS requirements, SolarEdge and Enstall have engaged Novogradac & Company LLP, to conduct an Agreed Upon Procedure (AUP) Report. This report addresses procedures related to the Domestic Content eligibility of SolarEdge and Enstall products that help streamline due diligence for potential buyers of Investment Tax Credits (ITC).

Additionally, this solution engages Crux, which operates the industry’s central transferable tax credit marketplace. Crux’s platform supports owners and developers interested in monetizing eligible ITCs through all stages of the transaction process.

"SolarEdge's U.S.-manufactured inverter and optimizer solutions for C&I are designed to be eligible to qualify for domestic content, having already achieved BABA compliance across our commercial product lines," said John Carroll, Vice President C&I Sales for SolarEdge. "This collaboration takes domestic content one step further by simplifying the complex compliance and monetization processes for our customers. “

"IRS guidance on Domestic Content compliance, such as Notices 2024-41 and 2025-08, has introduced specific requirements that developers must meet to qualify for additional tax incentives, and it has not been easy for customers to meet and understand the requirements. Novogradac’s AUP performs specific procedures related to this domestic content criteria and assists stakeholders with obtaining key facts that can allow them to make financing decisions on the ITC adder, “said Josh Morris, partner at Novogradac & Company LLP. “By offering a structured solution with SolarEdge and Enstall, Novogradac is able to provide a cost effective and efficient process to deliver relevant results on these products.”

"This new solution offers a structured approach to both compliance and financial optimization," added Corey Geiger, COO for Enstall. "Our goal is to help customers confidently meet regulatory standards while ensuring their projects remain economically viable."

