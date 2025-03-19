Tiptappay Micropayments Announces New Partnership with Benevity Inc.

BURLINGTON, Ontario & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tiptap, an industry-leading in-person donation collection platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Benevity Inc., the market leading global provider of corporate social responsibility (CSR) solutions. Under this new partnership, powered by Benevity, tiptap will provide a frictionless solution to non-profits for the primary purpose of recapturing collections with donations due to the fact that less people are carrying cash today.

Initially, this offer will be extended to all levels of schools and faith-based organizations. Donations in the faith and education verticals have been significantly impacted by our ever-growing cashless society. Digital payments now account for more than 50% of all transactions and that statistic continues to grow at a rapid pace annually. tiptap’s in-person collection solution has proven to replace lost cash collections as well as significantly grow overall fundraising performance. Thanks to Benevity’s extensive network of non-profits, this offer will quickly reach the organizations that need it most.

tiptap has integrated its payment gateway with the Benevity API in order to provide an easy and efficient onboarding experience. All Benevity non-profits can use their Benevity ID to activate their tiptap solution, which will allow all donations collected to be added to the funds Benevity currently distributes to their non-profit network on a monthly basis.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected and recognized brand as Benevity. Together, we will be able to quickly bring our in-person collection solution to non-profit organizations that have seen their donations impacted by the reduction of cash in our society. The giving spirit of people is incredibly strong today, they just need a quick and frictionless way to donate when they don’t have cash, said Jason Parker, EVP Sales and Operations at tiptap.

“Benevity’s mission is to provide support and access to corporate clients for our network of non-profit organizations. While this access has traditionally been through employee giving initiatives, the tiptap in-person collection solution is ground breaking for organizations that rely mainly on community events to raise funds. This opportunity allows us to expand the ways our partner organizations can raise funds. We look forward to seeing the impact this partnership could bring to our non-profit network", said Candace Worley, Chief Product Officer at Benevity.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, the market leading provider of corporate social responsibility (CSR) solutions supporting corporations around the world to activate their CSR strategies and measure impact. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. Through community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions in over 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $15 billion in donations and 79 million hours of volunteering time to support 470,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 1.3 million micro-actions and managed 845,000 grants worth $16 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com.

About tiptap

tiptap is an industry leading in-person giving platform that connects individuals, businesses, and communities to causes they care about. Through cutting-edge technology, tiptap has helped support thousands of non-profit organizations by fulfilling over a million unique donations annually. Tiptap enables users to discover, donate, and engage with local charities, creating a culture of giving that is accessible to all. Tiptap's mission is to drive positive social change and empower individuals and organizations to make a difference in their communities. For more information, visit www.tiptappay.com.